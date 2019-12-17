Soka Performing Arts Center Presents Siberian State Symphony Orchestra

Soka Performing Arts Center presents internationally-acclaimed Siberian State Symphony Orchestra on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 8pm.

Under the baton of Vladimir Lande and accompanied by Yuri Favorin on piano, the Orchestra brings its full force and sound to an all-Russian program: Shostakovich's "Tango" from the ballet The Bolt; Rachmaninoff's technically challenging Piano Concerto No. 3; Tchaikovsky's moody but triumphant Symphony No. 5.

The Siberian State Symphony Orchestra dates back to 1977. Very quickly in its early history, the orchestra, then led by eminent Soviet conductor Ivan Shpiller, won the reputation as one of the best orchestras in former Soviet Union. SSSO has worked with conductors such as Leonard Slatkin, Dmitri Jurowski, Gintaras Rinkevicius, Vladislav Chernushenko among others, and performed regularly with the soloists Mikhail Pletnev, Vadim Repin, Dmitri Hvorostovsky, Lazar Berman, Igor Oistrakh, Denis Matsuev, Rudolf Buchbinder, and Nikolai Lugansky, to name a few.

After the fall of the Iron Curtain, the Siberian State Symphony started touring internationally to critical acclaim. In 1993, by the special Decree of the Russian Ministry of Culture, the Orchestra was awarded the title of State Orchestra and, in 2009, received the venerable status of a Particularly Valuable Object of Cultural Heritage.

In 2015 Vladimir Lande became orchestra's new Artistic Director and Chief Conductor. Since then, SSSO has started successful new collaborations with international recording labels such as Naxos, Delos, and Parma Records and orchestra's televised concerts became available for online streaming. The orchestra and its new Artistic Director are not only maintaining the high performing standards but also dedicate significant amount of time to their mission as educators in the region of Central Siberia.

Tickets are on sale now and range from $36-$68. They are available for purchase online at performingarts.soka.edu, at the Box Office at 1 University Drive in Aliso Viejo, or by calling 949. 490.4278.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You