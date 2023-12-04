Society of Camera Operators to Celebrate 45 Years of Excellence with Lifetime Achievement Awards on February 24

The Society of Camera Operators (SOC) is pleased to announce the Society of Camera Operators Lifetime Achievement Awards is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

In recognition of the industry's ongoing challenges, the SOC has made deliberate modifications to the traditional ceremony, encompassing theater seating and an innovative awards format. Hosted at the Directors Guild of America in Hollywood, the upcoming Lifetime Achievement Awards will serve as a testament to the resilience and creativity of the community.

"In light of the hardship brought on by the strikes, we have a very clear mission: honor this year's work and lifetime achievers in a way that's accessible to everyone, regardless of their financial situation,” shared Matthew Moriarty, SOC President. “Attendees can anticipate a captivating theater-style experience, coupled with a notably reduced ticket price.”

New for 2024, the SOC recently announced the addition of an all-new award category, "Camera Operator Unscripted," for the Lifetime Achievement Awards. Fostering member inclusion, this category recognizes outstanding achievements in unscripted filmmaking excellence. The inaugural recipient, Mande Whitaker, SOC, will be celebrated and acknowledged during the ceremony.

Commemorating the organization's remarkable 45 years of dedication to advancing the art and craft of camera operation, the awards will celebrate the nominees and winners for their outstanding achievements as an established person within the field of film and video production.

Benefitting The Vision Center at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles, the SOC looks forward to honoring outstanding individuals while fostering unity and solidarity within the industry.

Moriarty adds, “We eagerly anticipate the celebration of these remarkable recipients and our community. Throughout recent years, our community has exhibited incredible resilience, a relentless drive to overcome challenges, and has been a true source of inspiration. We hope to once again reinforce the significance of joining forces as a community, emphasizing the special value that comes from standing together.”

More information about seat prices will be announced soon. For more details on the Awards and past recipients, please visit SOCAwards.com.