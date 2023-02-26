Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Society of Camera Operators Announces Camera Operators of The Year in Film and Television

The award recipients were celebrated by industry peers and colleagues at the Loews Hollywood Hotel on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Feb. 26, 2023  

The Society of Camera Operators (SOC) has announced the recipients of Camera Operator of the Year in Film and Television during the 2023 SOC Lifetime Achievement Awards.

The recipient of Camera Operator of the Year in Film is Daniel Bishop, SOC | ASSOC BSC | ACO (All Quiet on the Western Front); and the recipients of Camera Operator of the Year in Television are Dave Chameides, SOC and "B" Camera Operator Cristian Trova, (Ozark, S 4 Ep 14, "A Hard Way to Go"). The award recipients were celebrated by industry peers and colleagues at the Loews Hollywood Hotel on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Guests, nominees, and decorated industry leaders were among the hundreds who attended the SOC Awards, which returned to an in-person event for the first time since the COVID19 pandemic. A first for the awards, the SOC announced six nominees for Camera Operator of the Year in both the Film and Television categories; and for a second year, the SOC expanded nominations to include collaborative efforts and teams of operators.

Daniel Bishop, SOC | ASSOC BSC | ACO took home the title of Camera Operator of the Year in Film for his work on All Quiet on the Western Front. Bishop topped a talented group of nominees in the film category, including Lukasz Bielan (Bullet Train); Mitch Dubin, SOC with "B" Camera / Steadicam Operator Colin Anderson, SOC (The Fabelmans); Jason Ellson, SOC (Elvis); Geoffrey Haley, SOC (The Gray Man); and Ari Robbins, SOC (Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths).

Dave Chameides, SOC and "B" Camera Operator Cristian Trova, were awarded Camera Operator of the Year in Television for their work on Ozark, S 4 Ep 14, "A Hard Way to Go". The TV category nominees included multiple collaborative teams: Sam Ellison, SOC with Camera Operator Stanley Fernandez (Severance, S 1 Ep 3, "In Perpetuity"); Sarah Levy, SOC with "B" Camera / Steadicam Operator, Dominic Bartolone, SOC, "C" Camera Operator, Justin Cameron, SOC, and Roller Cam Operator, John Lyke (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, S 1 Ep 5, "Pieces of a Man"); Gary Malouf with "B" Camera Operator, Chris Dame (The Bear, S1 Ep7, "The Review"); Jarrett Morgan, SOC (Atlanta, S 3 Ep 5, "Cancer Attack"); and Paul Sanchez with "B" Camera Operator Hilton Goring (The Old Man, S 1 Ep 1, "I").

"Artistically and creatively, it has been an incredible year for film and television - just look at the amazing series, shows, and movies these operators brought to life," shared George Billinger, SOC President. "On behalf of the SOC I want to congratulate all the nominees and recipients for their incredible efforts- thank you for sharing your talent with all of us. Your craft is truly astonishing."

During the awards, Oscar nominated actor Colin Farrell was honored with the Governors Award, and ARRI Inc. and Hudson Spider accepted SOC Technical Achievement Awards. The Gordon Parks Foundation was also recognized during the awards for Parks' leadership and pioneering of social justice.

In addition to celebrating the achievements of the exceptional film makers and crews, the SOC Awards Celebration proudly welcomed Dr. Thomas Lee from the Vision Center at Children's Hospital Los Angeles to center screen to salute to the success of the SOC's continued support, including filming the charity's fundraising videos.

The SOC Lifetime Achievement Awards are given in recognition of outstanding achievement by an established person within the field of film and video production. For further information about the SOC and the awards visit SOCawards.com.

The Society of Camera Operators Lifetime Achievement Awards:

The Lifetime Achievement Awards will be hosted at the Loews Hollywood Hotel on February 25, 2023, honoring the art and craft of camera operating and production crew. The Awards feature a red-carpet show, dinner, and the Awards ceremony will be streamed live. The Awards show and broadcast are produced and directed by Matthew Skurow, with production services provided by Miraculi Entertainment. For further information about the Awards seats, sponsorship, and all other details visit www.SOCAwards.com.

About the Society of Camera Operators:

The Society of Camera Operators (SOC) advances the art, craft, and creative contributions of the Camera Operator. The SOC is an internationally recognized professional honorary society. The core activities of the Society are the annual SOC Awards, publishing the Society's magazine Camera Operator and our charitable commitment to The Vision Center at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

Photo credit: Reiner Bajo



More Hot Stories For You


