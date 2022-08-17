Sloane Skylar Releases New Single 'Keep Pushin''

After 10 years in the making, contemporary pop artist Sloane Skylar has dropped her triumphant new single "Keep Pushin'"! With a driving beat, spacey acoustic guitar, and bold synths, "Keep Pushin'" is fun and catchy with an inspiring message of perseverance. The instantly memorable chorus will have you singing the mantra "don't waste your time, live your life", motivating listeners to follow their dreams no matter how many obstacles are in their way. The story behind the creation of the song reflects its message, as it was a collaboration between Sloane Skylar and producer Gabe Sarango that formed over ten years ago.

On the single, Sloane Skylar says, "I heard Gabe Sarango's demo of this song 10 years ago in Boston - it was a song I really needed at the time and I fell in love with it, it's truly a special one. No matter who you are or where you're from, we all go through struggles and sometimes it's hard to see the light. If you've ever felt like you couldn't push through, this one's for you. Keep trying, keep fighting, you gotta Keep Pushin'!" The song is accompanied with a lyric video and a powerful music video will be released the following week. The music video compiles footage of people from all walks of life; people fighting mental illness, bullying, addiction, homelessness, LGBTQ+ discrimination, sexism, racism, and poverty, all people who are trying to overcome something. As a member of the LGBTQ+ community herself, Sloane Skylar is no stranger to overcoming obstacles, and her song and video is a testament to perseverance and strength.

Sloane Skylar is a pop singer, songwriter, and producer from Chicago, based in Los Angeles. She made her musical debut on YouTube in 2007 performing covers and originals. A few years and 10,000 YouTube subscribers later, Sloane caught the attention of Shawn Campbell, producer for Missy Elliott and teen sensation Cody Simpson. At age 14, Sloane released her debut single "All The Above" produced by Campbell in 2011. While continuing to work on original songs, Sloane collaborated on a music video cover of Peggy Lee's "Fever" with American Idol season 7 contestant Shaun Barrowes in 2013. Since then, she has performed in various venues across the United States and The UK and opened for notable artists like Shannon Curfman (guitarist for Kid Rock), John Frinzi (co-writer of Jimmy Buffet), and BMI #1 hit country songwriter Aaron Scherz.

After working on various home-recorded projects such as "Eclectic Mixtape" (2014) and "Close the Door" (2016), Sloane released her debut studio EP "Girl Like Me", produced alongside Mike Davidson and Josh Mira in 2017. As of lately, Sloane has collaborated with Arabian Prince, producer and founding member of N.W.A., and has released various self-produced projects including her latest EP - COME UP. Her sound can be described as "a stylistic hybrid of contemporary R&B and electro-pop music", influenced by artists such as Kehlani, JoJo, Chelsea Cutler, Alessia Cara, Pia Mia, and Justin Bieber.