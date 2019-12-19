SkyPilot Theatre is Seeking Submissions for 2020 Season

SkyPilot Theatre Company, a well-established greenhouse for the development of new works, is looking for submissions for the third season of it's development track - SkyPilot Runway. Submissions for the 2020 season will be accepted until February 1, 2020.

"To enter a theatre for a (live) performance is to be inducted into a magical space, to be ushered into the sacred arena of the imagination." (Simon Callow) "That is what live theatre is, and to keep live theatre relevant we must continue to introduce new plays and new voices to the conversation," says James Carey, SkyPilot's Artistic Director. "That is what SkyPilot does! We introduce relevant new works by emerging playwrights done in highly imaginative and professional productions to a contemporary audience in Los Angeles."

SkyPilot Runway will include 6-8 readings, one per month. The process will include a rehearsed, staged, script-in-hand reading directed by a prominent Los Angeles theater director in partnership with the playwright, followed by an intensely focused feedback session after the reading with a moderator. While submissions will be accepted from anywhere, playwrights must be in the Los Angeles area for at least one rehearsal and the reading. If not, scripts will still be considered for a SkyPilot main stage production.

Playwrights interested in having their work developed via the SkyPilot Runway track should submit the following by February 1, 2020:

A copy of a full length, never produced play (no one-acts or musicals) including synopsis and any previous development of the work;

a bio;

a statement of any length explaining their goals for the script;

a $20 submission fee (Through PayPal or Venmo: SkyPilotSubmissions@gmail.com)

Late submissions will not be considered.

Although there are no cast or technical limitations for SkyPilot Runway readings, playwrights unable to be present for the Runway but still wishing to be considered for a SkyPilot Theatre main stage production should submit scripts with no fewer than 4 characters.

Due to the anticipated volume of submissions, SkyPilot Theatre Company will not be able to respond with feedback for those scripts not chosen for the Runway track.

Submit all materials and questions to SkyPilotSubmissions@gmail.com

"I had an excellent experience with SkyPilot Runway. As a playwright with a new play, I am looking for two things in a reading: a decent execution of the material, and a good sized audience to get a feel for how it plays. I got both. All of the actors were strong, and we had a few rehearsals, which I think are very necessary for putting on a good reading. I also liked the director a lot. She was sharp, yet very open to my input. And finally, there was a critique session at the end which was full of both positive input and suggestions for improvement." - Jeff Gould (The Marriage Zone), Playwright: "A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Divorce"

"SkyPilot Runway was an amazingly positive experience for me and my play. Having the opportunity to attend rehearsals and participate fully in the process via input and suggestions made me feel, in some way, more than just a playwright, whose work was accomplished in grim, self-imposed solitude. I was an active participant in an organic process that, in the end, yielded wonderful results. I would do it with all my plays if I could!" - Jessica Abrams (Knocking on Doors), Playwright: "The First to Know"

"Having my play selected for SkyPilot's Runway series was an honor and an incredible gift. It was given a superb staged reading by a talented group of actors and received an enthusiastic response from the audience. The feedback session afterwards has helped me make the play even better. My confidence in the material (and in my own abilities) has soared. Thank you, SkyPilot!" - Tom Seidman (Honey Creek Pictures), Playwright: "Occupation"

*NOTE: No guarantee of full production will be given or implied by acceptance into the SkyPilot Runway development track; however, SkyPilot will consider all plays chosen for full productions. Playwrights will sign a collaboration agreement with SkyPilot Theatre which will include a clause stipulating credit be attached to chosen script in perpetuity, e.g. "NAME OF SCRIPT was developed in association with SkyPilot Theatre and the SkyPilot Runway program." Agreement will also give SkyPilot Theatre first right of refusal for production of the script for ONE year after completion of staged reading. If SkyPilot Theatre decides to produce as a main stage production, SkyPilot has SIX months to do so.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You