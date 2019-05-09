Skirball Presents SELECTIONS FROM 'INSCAPE'

In association with its new exhibition Fearless Fashion: Rudi Gernreich, the Skirball Cultural Center presents excerpts of choreographer Bella Lewitzky's seminal 1971 work Inscape. Wearing iconic costumes originally designed by fashion pioneer Rudi Gernreich and now newly reconstructed by Diana MacNeil, dancers from Luminario Ballet worked with John Pennington of Pennington Dance Group to recreate elements of this masterwork. As described by the New York Times in 1979, [Inscape] still has the fascination of Rudi Gernreich's decor and stretch fabric costumes, which are totally integrated into the design and intent of Miss Lewitzky's choreography.



Following the selections from Inscape, dancers will also perform Lewitzky's 1992 piece Turf. Then, longtime Lewitzky Dance Company members John Pennington, Diana MacNeil, and Sean Greene will take the stage to reflect on their time at the company.



The performance is one of several Skirball programs inspired by Fearless Fashion: Rudi Gernreich, the first exhibition to focus on Gernreich's social and cultural impact. On view May 9 September 1, the exhibition illuminates how Gernreich challenged conventional notions of beauty, identity, and gender and championed freedom of expression through his fashion. Gernreich had a deep interest in dance: during his early years in LA, he joined LA's Lester Horton Dance Company an interracial and socially engaged dance troupe and later designed costumes for Lewitzky's Inscape. Among the eighty ensembles on view in the exhibition are his Swan and Duotard costumes for Inscape, displayed in dramatic pose to reveal how Gernreich's garments allowed the body to move freely.

For this program, Luminario Ballet, artistic director Judith FLEX Helle, and the Skirball jointly present selections from Inscape (1976) and Turf (1992), choreographed by Bella Lewitzky, with music by Larry Attaway. Both pieces were reconstructed by John Pennington of Pennington Dance Group.



The costumes for Inscape, which were originally designed by Rudi Gernreich, were reconstructed by Diana MacNeil. The dancers who will perform Inscape are Kelly Vittetoe, Andie Bartol, Audrey Hewko, Daniel Wagner, AJ Abrams, and Louis Williams. The dancers who will perform Turf are AJ Abrams, David Tai Kim, Louis Williams, and Cory Goei.

WHEN/WHERE:

Sunday, June 23, 6:00 pm*

Skirball Cultural Center

2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90049

*Ticketholders are encouraged to arrive early and enjoy complimentary admission to the exhibition Fearless Fashion: Rudi Gernreich before the performance.

$15 General | FREE to Skirball Members | Includes Museum admission

Tickets available at skirball.org/inscape or at the door, subject to availability.





