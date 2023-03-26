Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sierra Madre Playhouse to Present THE RIGHT IS OURS in September

The production will be directed by Lloyd J. Schwartz, with choreography by Kay Cole.

Mar. 26, 2023  

The Right Is Ours

Sierra Madre Playhouse has announced their upcoming production of a World Premiere musical, The Right Is Ours, debuting at the Playhouse on September 8.

The title is a quotation from Elizabeth Cady Stanton, and the new show is about the extraordinary friendship of two women, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony, whose efforts spurred the creation of the Women's Suffrage Movement. Book by Lloyd J. Schwartz. Music and lyrics by Adryan Russ. Directed by Lloyd J. Schwartz. Choreography by Kay Cole.

Information about performance schedules and ticket prices will be released soon: http://sierramadreplayhouse.org




