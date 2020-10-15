Sierra Madre Playhouse Relights Its Marquee On October 23

The event will be livestreamed on several platforms.

After several years of anticipation, restoration of the Sierra Madre Playhouse marquee is now complete. The Playhouse, a 97-year-old cultural jewel, is a landmark enjoyed by our entire community, and the refurbished marquee adds luster to the beloved structure.

This accomplishment would not have occurred without the funds granted to the Playhouse by the Sierra Madre City Council, along with some significant private donations over the course of the summer. We will hold our relighting ceremony, with social distancing protocols in place, at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024. We thank the City Council of Sierra Madre and all who contributed to this effort. As part of the ceremony, Maggi Gordon and Board President David Gordon will be recognized for their commitment to the future of the Playhouse when the marquee is dedicated in their honor.

The general public is encouraged to attend this event virtually as we livestream it on several platforms:

Via YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8KvxH6n3Sgb8rDVrk1vk-Q?view_as=subscriber

Via Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SierraMadrePlayhouse/

Or via Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sierra.madre.playhouse/

