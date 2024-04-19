Sierra Madre Playhouse Presents Jason Robert Brown's THE LAST FIVE YEARS And More In May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The historic Sierra Madre Playhouse continues its centennial celebration with four captivating programs in May 2024, including the launch of a five-week run of Jason Robert Brown's acclaimed musical The Last Five Years, a captivating and emotionally charged musical journey exploring the complex dynamics of a relationship through the lens of time (May 17 – June 16).

In addition, Los Angeles Jazz Quartet performs timeless jazz classics (May 5), and the Bob Baker Marionette Theatre, a Southland treasure long recognized for introducing children to the wonder of puppetry and theater returns to The Playhouse for two family-friendly performances (May 4 and 11).

Sierra Madre Playhouse is located at 87 West Sierra Madre Boulevard, Sierra Madre, CA 91024. For tickets and information, please call (626) 355-4318 or visit www.sierramadreplayhouse.org.

Event details are listed below in chronological order.

Sierra Madre Playhouse Presents

Family @ The Playhouse: Bob Baker Marionette Theatre – A Morning at the Theater

SATURDAY, MAY 4, 2024, 11 AM

This spring, the Bob Baker Marionette Theatre – a Southland treasure long recognized for introducing children to the wonder of puppetry and theater – inspires imagination with three enchanting performances of “A Morning at the Theater” at the Sierra Madre Playhouse. Each family shows includes an engaging puppetry performance, fun hands-on interactive activities, and surprising behind-the-scenes puppetry insights. The Theater has captivated the hearts of children and families for half a century with the legacy of its founder Bob Baker continuing to live on through the hands and hearts of the company's dedicated puppeteers.

TICKETS: $10

Sierra Madre Playhouse Presents

Jazz @ The Playhouse: Los Angeles Jazz Quartet

SUNDAY MAY 5, 2024, 7:30 PM

The Los Angeles Jazz Quartet, renowned for blending classic and contemporary jazz, promises a night of soulful melodies and dynamic improvisation, on Sunday May 5, 2024, at 7:30pm. Their performance is a celebration of jazz's timeless spirit, showcasing each member's unique artistry and collective harmony. Los Angeles Jazz Quartet has garnered critical notice for its originality and musical depth.

TICKETS: $12, $25, $35

Sierra Madre Playhouse Presents

Family @ The Playhouse: Bob Baker Marionette Theatre – “A Morning at the Theater”

SATURDAY, MAY 11, 2024, 11 AM

TICKETS: $10

Sierra Madre Playhouse Presents

Drama @ The Playhouse: Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years

MAY 17 - JUNE 16, 2024

Jason Robert Brown's acclaimed musical The Last Five Years, a captivating and emotionally charged musical journey, explores the complex dynamics of a relationship through the lens of time, with Cathy and Jamie's love story unfolding in an enthralling way. Set against a backdrop of soaring melodies and heartfelt lyrics, the play delves into the highs and lows of love, dreams, and the passage of time. Double cast due to the length of the run, the featured actors are Bryan Mittelstadt, Jayde Mitchell, Margaret Berkowitz, and Jackie Bonsignore. Brown, hailed as “one of Broadway's smartest and most sophisticated songwriters since Stephen Sondheim” (Philadelphia Inquirer), garnered three Tony Awards for his work on Parade and The Bridges of Madison County. The play is directed by Josh Shaw, the Founding Artistic Director of Pacific Opera Project who was named one of Musical America's Top 30 Innovators in Classical Music for his impressive track record of delivering groundbreaking and entertaining performances. A film version of The Last Five Years was released in 2015, starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan.

TICKETS: $12 - $45