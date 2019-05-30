Short+Sweet Hollywood Seeks Writers, Directors, Actors And Filmmakers

Short+Sweet is a global festival brand, presenting 10 minute Theatre, Dance, Cabaret, Film and Song Festivals around the world and is taking place this year at the Marilyn Monroe Theatre in West Hollywood from September 10 - October 28.

Beginning as a small festival in Sydney, Australia, Short+Sweet has grown into a global organization, making a huge impact through developing new, original work with emerging artists and providing a platform for established artists to showcase their talents in 35 cities internationally. 2019 sees the 4thyear of the festival in Hollywood and cities in Japan, Ireland and Mauritius joining the list!

This year a new artistic team is presenting the festival in Los Angeles which showcases short plays and films in English and Spanish as well as a week of live 10 minute LGBTQ works, headed by Festival Director, Nick Hardcastle. "I'm thrilled to be collaborating with Jackie Diamond (acting coach, producer and casting director) on Latino Theatre, Tye Blue (performer, producer and casting associate on RuPaul's drag Race) on LGBTQ works, my artistic associate Olivia Stambouliah (The Goods Theatre CO.) andSooean Chin (Newport Film Festival) and Yaniv Waisman (Los Cortos) on our Film Festival. Collectively, we are incredibly excited about really elevating the Short+Sweet experience for participants and audience members alike!".

Aside from the programming of short plays and films there will be a series of special events throughout the festival, including a Diversity Dance Event and some great surprises. "We want to create a special place on and off stage for our talent and our community. We are talking to some brilliant, World Class writing and directing talent who are coming on board and our list of judges just keeps getting more and more impressive. It is going to be a great opportunity for our artists to have their work presented on this platform. It should also just be a lot of fun!" says Hardcastle.

Being a part of Short+Sweet has created incredible opportunities for countless artists over the years. Previous Hollywood Best Director winner Leah Patterson entered the festival with a play by Norelle Scott, Bridget and Iain which also won the People's Choice Award. "Winning those prizes really showed that there is an appetite for serious theatre that tackles deep subjects and that it is also possible to do so in short-form theatre. We went on to make Bridget and Iain the film and our actors came back in their lead roles. Damian Sommerlad went on to win a Best Actor Award at Diversity in Cannes Short Film Showcase. We have subsequently been sharing the film at festivals around the world."

Submissions for plays are now open until June 30, 2019. Independent Theatre Companies (where the director and cast are already attached to the play being submitted) are able to submit directly to the Festival Director until July 12, 2019.

There will be open auditions for Spanish speaking actors on Saturday July 20, and English speaking actors on Sunday July 21 at the Lee Strasburg Institute. Information about auditions and submissions is available at https://shortandsweet.org/festivals/shortsweet-hollywood-2019

If you'd like to join the Short+Sweet Volunteer Team or learn more about how you can support Short+Sweet, contact Festival Director Nick Hardcastle, through the Short+Sweet website.





