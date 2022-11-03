Short+Sweet Hollywood 2022 Festival Announces Winners

The Short+Sweet Hollywood 2022 festival of short works is concluded. Check out the list of the winners in its awards competition!

Festival Director's Award for Special Achievement was won by the cast of the mini-musical Big Ass Secret.

Best Script, Latinx: Hija de Mi Madre by Magaly Castellanos, Julieta Ortiz and Estela Garcia.

Open Theatre (English language): The Next Stop by Donna Hughes.

Best Director, Latinx: Fabian Mendoza for Desencajados.

Open Theatre: Ryan O'Connor for Big Ass Secret.

Actor's Circle, Latinx:

Magaly Castellanos, Hija de Mi Madre.

Julieta Ortiz Elizondo, Hija de Mi Madre.

Dan Lopecci, Enamoramiento

Paulina Gamiz, Enamoramiento

Hassif Fadul, Traficante

Open Theatre:

James Thomas Gilbert, Positive

Charlotte Munson, A World Apart

Genise Sherill, Day of Days

Sasha Venn, The German Play

Jeff Locker, Oliver, of Three

Variety, People's Choice (audience favorite): Jackie Loeb.

Judge's Choice: Kimberley Cooper.

Best Production, People's Choice, Latinx: Hija de Mi Madre, written by Magaly Castellanos, Julieta Ortiz and Estela Garcia, directed by Estela Garcia.

Open Theatre: The German Play, written by Ken Levine, directed by Chloe Kromwell.

Judge's Choice, Latinx: Desencajados, written and directed by Fabian Mendoza.

Open Theatre: Day of Days, written by Gillian Perry, directed by Ashley Karp.

Winners in the categories of Best Script, Best Director and Best Production received trophies and Final Draft licenses. Actor's circle winners received trophies, Final Draft licenses and We Audition memberships. Variety winners received Final Draft licenses and the opportunity to headline a show at the Marilyn Monroe Theatre.

Four artists received a Special Award, an invitation to join the Superbloom House's Creative Collective, where the invitees will receive the opportunity to work with and be mentored by the new media and content creation agency Superbloom House. Those selected include Magaly Castellanos, Fabian Mendoza, Gillian Perry and Jeff Locker.

Short+Sweet Hollywood Festival Director is Nick Hardcastle.

