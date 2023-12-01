Shop From 20+ Small Businesses, Enjoy Live Music, Kids Crafts And More At STC GardenWalk's Christmas Market

Celebrate the season with chic boutiques of dazzling jewelry, aromatic candles, festive holiday sweaters & T-shirts, and more.

By: Dec. 01, 2023

‘Tis the season of gift giving and merry making! Primrose Market is pleased to announce its inaugural Christmas Market at STC GardenWalk in Anaheim for two weekends only: December 1-3 and December 8-10, 2023.  

With more than 20 small businesses and vendors to shop from each day, The Christmas Market is a holiday extravaganza featuring an array of categories to satisfy every shopper's wish list. Celebrate the season with chic boutiques of dazzling jewelry, aromatic candles, festive holiday sweaters & T-shirts, mesmerizing crystals, handcrafted artisan goods, and delectable sweet treats that will satisfy any sweet tooth. 

Sure to have shoppers fa-la-la-ing all the way, the Christmas Market will transport guests to a winter wonderland filled with twinkling lights, the scent of freshly baked goods, and the warm embrace of the holiday spirit. Indulge in tasty holiday treats, sip on cozy beverages, and discover one-of-a-kind treasures that will make this holiday season truly special.

Those who sleigh their way to the Christmas Market on Saturday, December 3, will be treated to the acoustic tunes of Chelsey Sanchez; and Saturday, December 9, from 3pm to 7pm will enjoy the musical listenings of The Nandos. On Saturday and Sunday of the second weekend, shoppers will have the opportunity to visit with the man in red, Santa himself! Saint Nick will be coming to town on December 9th and 10th, from 12:30p to 4:30p, for special meet and greets, photo opportunities, and wish list making.

The Christmas Market is not just about celebrating the joy of the season—it's about giving back too. Primrose Market is proud to partner with the Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) for a toy drive. Help Primrose bring smiles to the faces of children in the hospital this holiday season by bringing unwrapped toys and dropping them off at the Primrose store front throughout the entire month of December.

The Christmas Market at STC's GardenWalk is located at 400 W. Disney Way Anaheim, CA 92802. The weekend events will take place Friday, December 1, from 5-9pm, and Saturday and Sunday, December 3-4, from 12pm noon to 8pm. The second weekend will take place Friday, December 8, from 5-9pm, and Saturday and Sunday, December 10-11, 12p noon to 8pm. 

Primrose Market believes in creating a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere while supporting local businesses and giving back to local communities.

