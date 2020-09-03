Shelley Hébert to Host A Special Zoom Talk About Forgiveness

The event will take place September 20, the second day of Rosh Hashanah.

As the High Holy Days approach, many Jewish souls are already feeling the loss of the uplifting spirituality that normally accompanies in-person synagogue worship each New Year. In response to this void, The Braid/Jewish Women's Theatre is offering a special one-hour Sunday Morning at The Braid Zoom program on "Forgiveness" on September 20, the second day of Rosh Hashanah.

Jewish studies expert Shelley Hébert will present Three Perspectives on Forgiveness: At the Intersection of Philosophy, Talmud and Psychology, which will draw upon the work of Moshe Halbertal, professor of philosophy at Hebrew University and professor of law at New York University. Hébert will guide viewers through concepts of forgiveness in philosophy as they join together to learn about how the Talmud addresses forgiveness. She will also discuss how contemporary psychology is developing approaches to help people understand and think about forgiveness in new ways.

JWT's Sunday Morning at The Braid event is free to attend, but JWT hopes viewers will consider choosing a virtual ticket from its website to help support this program and others offered by the nonprofit organization. For the link to register and more information on how to use Zoom, visit: www.jewishwomenstheatre.org/zoom.

"Since going "digital" in response to the coronavirus crisis, The Braid/Jewish Women's Theatre has learned that there is a real hunger in our nation for all types of Jewish programming that can connect us, educate us, entertain us and help us get through these isolating months together," says Ronda Spinak, The Braid/JWT's founding artistic director. "When many of our subscribers expressed a need for inspirational material that could help them supplement the spirituality that synagogue normally provides, we thought Shelly Hébert's work would be a perfect fit."

"We're also excited to utilize a professional actor to read aloud poems, stories and other source material presented in the hour," added Spinak. "It's an entertaining and fun way to hear ideas."

Shelley Hébert has held numerous senior executive and board leadership roles in the San Francisco Bay Area/Silicon Valley Jewish community. She led development of the $300 million Palo Alto Taube Koret Campus for Jewish Life, was board president of Hillel at Stanford, and has served on the advisory boards of the Jewish Chaplaincy at Stanford Medical Center, the Taube Center for Jewish Studies and the Taube Foundation for Jewish Life & Culture. At Stanford University, she was Director of Business Development, Executive Director for Public Affairs at Stanford Health Care, and Director of Communications at Packard Children's Health. Hébert began her career as a journalist and currently blogs on a wide range of Jewish topics.

Jewish Women's Theatre, voted one of the "Best Live Theatres on the Westside" three years in a row by The Argonaut and the newly-announced winner of "Most Loved Theatre" by The Santa Monica Daily Press 2020, presents American Jewish stories, art, and other programming that highlights Jewish contributions to contemporary life. Now in its 13th season, JWT's salon theatre of original dramatic shows, each written to a specific theme, displays the diverse and eclectic community of writers, artists, and creators who celebrate Jewish life, one story at a time.Learn more about JWT at: www.jewishwomenstheatre.org.

