Sharp, Witty Ensemble Drama THE WOLVES Begins 12/8 on the Campus of Cal State Fullerton

CSUF's Department of Theatre & Dance fall season draws to a close with The Wolves in CSUF's Young Theatre on campus, December 8-11. Sarah DeLappe's The Wolves presents the lives of a teenage girls through the lens of an indoor soccer team. Over the course of the play, the nine teammates strengthen their bonds while rei??ecting on social pressures, loss, and the complexities of forging personal identities. Recognized for its intensity, humor, and honesty, DeLappe's 2016 debut play was a 2017 Pulitzer Prize in Drama finalist and Lortel, Outer Critics Circle nominee for Best Play/Emerging Playwright.

Director Sara Guerrero is a Southern California Chicana native who has been recognized as a 2020 and 2021 Woman of Distinction (Senate District 34), 2020 Hispanic Lifestyle Latina of Influence honoree, Community Engagement "COVID-19 Artist Grant" awardee, "People to Watch" by American Theatre Magazine, and "Best Artistic Director" and "Person of Interest" by OC Weekly. A CalArts alum, Guerrero is the founding artistic director of Breath of Fire Latina Theater Ensemble. Her directing credits include "Waiting for GodÃ­nez," "Policarpa," "Atacama," "The Madres," "Real Women Have Curves," "Blood Wedding," and "Angel of the Desert." To learn more, visit: teatroguerrero.com or follow her @guerreroprincess (IG) or @teatroguerrero (Twitter).

The cast of The Wolves includes Solange Marcotte, Sarika Mande, Molly Renze, Evelyn Menchaca, Catherine Holper, Jordan Steinberg, Brizeth Lomeli, Joy Lee, Alyssa O'Neal-Abend, and Bailey Martin.

Set design is by Mio Okada with set design mentor, Carolyn Mraz; costume design is by Carina Holley with costume design mentor, Hyun-Sook Kim; hair/makeup design is by Hannah Buckhoff and Jamie Gallagher with hair/makeup mentor, Kathleen Price; lighting design is by Pokey Pookoom with lighting design mentor, Scott Bolman; and sound design is by Darius Estigoy with sound design mentor, Rebecca Kessin.

The Wolves plays at 8 pm on December 8, 9, 10, and at 2 pm on December 11 in the Young Theatre. General admission tickets are $14/$12 (with advance Titan Discount purchase for students, seniors or with a CSUF ID)/1 FlexTix credit. FlexTix credits from the 2019-2020 season will be accepted. All tickets are $14 at the door. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling (657) 278-3371 from 12 - 4 pm, Tuesday through Friday.

The Department of Theatre & Dance returns with spring productions in March 2022 with "Cabaret," the 1967 Tony Award winner for Best Musical written by Kander and Ebb and directed by CSUF alum, Saundra McClain. "Cabaret" explores the dark, heady, and tumultuous lives of Berlin's natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich. Running March 11 - 26, 2022 in the Little Theatre.