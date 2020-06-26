Shakespeare On The Deck Series 3 Relaunch To 'Shake' Live Performance

In response to COVID-19, Shakespeare on the Deck announces the relaunch of the company's Series 3, challenging society's notion of how we tell stories. In this radical theatre experiment during a pandemic, the Deck looks to continue their exploration of the modernization of antiquated performance that brings audiences out of a restrictive proscenium setting and places them back in a more engaged seat.

Shakespeare on the Deck is committed to reinstating live performance while providing a safe environment for patrons. All productions will abide by the guidelines set by the CDC, State, and County including, but not limited to reduced seating capacity; a shortened run time; an open concept venue with high ceilings and an up to date HVAC and filtration system; the disinfection of the venue; social distancing (with individual seats maintaining a six foot distance); the inclusion of separate entrance and exit points; paperless ticketing system; the requirement of facial coverings (even for the actors); and more. The safety of artists and patrons is first and foremost the company's top priority. The company will continue to monitor the situation closely and make all adjustments as needed, including but not limited to cancelling any and all of the productions. To read more on the precautions the company is taking, please visit shakesonthedeck.com.

The Series will relaunch in August with a new hour-long adaptation of William Shakespeare's Measure For Measure. Shakespeare on the Deck promises to bring you a unique experience in which following all the rules makes you feel like you're breaking them. Following Measure, the company will present their previously announced inaugural contemporary production, Tony Kushner's Angels In America: Millennium Approaches and Perestroika in November. As the world continues to spin forward, this timeless play reminds us that we must stop and face our past trauma in order to progress toward a brighter and more equitable future. After a soaring Angels, the company will ring in the new year with Muse Of Fire. The history trilogy of kingship and war is brought to life in this youthful adaptation from Henry 4/5. In a glorious conclusion to an epic Series, the company will present Troilus and Cressida in late spring of 2021.

All productions take place in the space beneath Everbar at the Kimpton Everly Hotel in Hollywood. For tickets and a full performance schedule please visit shakesonthedeck.com.

