Shakespeare By The Sea's 27th Season Opens This June

For audiences in search of high-quality family entertainment, Shakespeare by the Sea offers unbeatable free performances. Bring along a picnic, blanket, and beach chair, gather your loved ones, and enjoy a night of classic entertainment under the stars. With no admission fee or reservation, it's truly a priceless experience. For their 27th season they are offering two hidden Shakespearean gems, Henry IV and Cardenio. The season opens June 20th and runs until August 6th.

Cardenio:

In 1613 London, William Shakespeare, after a string of hits, retires, leaving his protégé John Fletcher to complete Cardenio, a Don Quixote-inspired tale. With classic Shakespearean elements, the play is a race against time to see whether the Bard's final work will endure. A rollicking and dramatic adventure replete with maids in disguise, dastardly plots and pithy word-play. Join us for a fresh take on this lost classic and decide if Shakespeare truly penned Cardenio

Henry IV: Falstaff and the Boy Who Would be King:

Before St. Crispin's day and the man who would be Henry V, was young Prince Hal, the reluctant heir to the throne, who spends more time drinking and playing tricks on Falstaff than he does navigating the intrigues of court. But with England itself at stake, Hal embraces his destiny, becoming the king who will lead his country to victory at Agincourt.

ADMISSION IS FREE.

For more information, visit their website.

