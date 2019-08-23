Shakes On The Deck Series 3 To Feature ANGELS IN AMERICA

This past Wednesday, Shakes on the Deck announced Series 3 during their one year anniversary celebration- and they have a lot to celebrate. The company announced a new era that begins with the closing show of Series 2, Titus Andronicus. An era that will be bigger, better, and evolved- while staying true to the company's unique aesthetic and eclectic home, The Kimpton Everly Hotel.

Series 3 will open with the troubled Henry trilogy in Muse of Fire, a four hour epic split into two parts in March 2020. Following, will be the company's unique take on Angels in America: Millennium Approaches and Perestroika in August 2020. The Series will then close with Troilus and Cressida in October 2020.

For more information on the company please visit shakesonthedeck.com.

MUSE OF FIRE

Henry IV 1/2 and Henry V

March 2020

Artistic Director Mikey Mulhearn tackles the troubled Henry series in his new adaptation about duty to one's self, to one's family, and to one's country in a time of war. Broken into two, 2 hour epics, Muse of Fire will hail as a tribute to how the company began- communal, minimal, and authentic while holding up a mirror to our own society at war. Ensemble member Katherine Landreth will take on the titular role.

ANGELS IN AMERICA

Millennium Approaches and Perestroika

August 2020

In their first contemporary production, Shakespeare on the Deck goes all in with their new and unique production of Angels in America which promises to bring you closer than ever to this epic piece. In the midst of the AIDS crisis and overshadowed by a conservative Reagan administration, New Yorkers grapple with life and death, love and sex, heaven and hell.

TROILUS AND CRESSIDA

October 2020

In collaboration with Fight/Intimacy Director Celina Surniak, Shakes on the Deck is excited to bring you this devised rendition of a not often produced work within the cannon. Troilus and Cressida swear they will always be true to one another. But in the seventh year of the siege of Troy their innocence is tested and exposed to the savage corrupting influence of war, with even more tragic consequences.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You