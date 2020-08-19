Selena Gomez and David Henrie to Reunite For Virtual Film Premiere of THIS IS THE YEAR

The film will premiere on August 28th.

This Is the Year will be the first-ever, interactive, virtual movie premiere on August 28th. Directed by David Henrie, with his longtime friend Selena Gomez signing on as Executive Producer, the one-night-only event brings the two former co-stars of WIZARDS OF WAVERLY PLACE back together after the TV series' ending in 2012.

BOLD Entertainment and Novo Media Group, LLC describe This Is The Year as "a contemporary spin on many of the classic 80's movies that resonated with that era's youth."

In a last ditch effort to win over the girl of his dreams, a nerdy high school senior Lorenzo Henrie (Fear the Walking Dead, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and his best friends embark on a road trip to see their favorite band, lovelytheband, at the hottest music festival of the year, Front and Center, only to discover true love in the most unexpected place.

Joining Lorenzo and David Henrie are Gregg Sulkin and Jeff Garlin, also alumni of Wizards of Waverly Place. Other cast members include Vanessa Marano, Jake Short, Alyssa Jirrels and Bug Hall.

Two-time BroadwayWorld Award Winner Josh Rhett Noble also appears in a featured comedic role.

BOLD Entertainment's This Is The Year virtual premiere takes place on Friday, August 28th, at 4:30pm PT / 7:30pm ET and tickets are on sale now. Fans can join the pre-show featuring music from the film's soundtrack, video from behind the scenes, an introduction from David Henrie and Selena Gomez, and much more. Following the feature film, TikTok personalities Charli and Dixie D'Amelio will host a live Q&A with the cast. The evening will conclude with an exclusive performance by lovelytheband. This platinum-selling, alt-pop trio will perform music from their brand new album.

Producers also say a portion of this unique event's proceeds will be donated to the PLUS1 COVID-19 Relief Fund, chosen by Selena Gomez. The money will go to support its World Central Kitchen non-profit and the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund. Other nonprofits are also allowed to use ticket sales for fundraising.

For more details about the film, This Is The Year, and to buy tickets for the virtual premiere, visit https://www.thisistheyear.film and follow the movie on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok at @thisistheyearfilm.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You