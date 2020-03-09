See Winner of Penn & Teller Fool US, Illusionist Ivan Amodei

Winner of Penn & Teller Fool Us, Illusionist Ivan Amodei returns to the historic Beverly Wilshire with his newest intimate show Mysteries & Miracles.

Historical and in the heart of Beverly Hills, the magic of Old Hollywood has arrived. Enter Ivan's intimate European theatre, where the "Rat Pack" typically performed for their close friends after dark - glistening with crystal chandeliers, stone columns, elegant carpets, and lavishly candle-lit; the atmosphere is nothing short of enchanting.

Mysteries & Miracles is an incredible journey to reveal life's greatest mysteries through Ivan's signature style of thought-provoking vignettes, audience participation, and storytelling. This 90-minute performance blends incredible coincidences, psychological illusions and brain games paired with dazzling live music by a concert cellist.

Though not explainable by any laws of nature or science, Ivan leads the audience on a sometimes shocking and daring quest to explore the human condition and the incredible mysteries and miracles inside all of us.

Now Playing

Learn More and Purchase Tickets





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories