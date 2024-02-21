See STAR'S GOTTA SHOW at Pack Theater Every Month

Star, the vivacious and fanatical host, is inviting you to the hottest monthly event in town - Star's Gotta Show! This electrifying extravaganza will be filled with top-tier talent, exclusive project reveals, laughter-inducing games, and an atmosphere that will leave you with stars in your eyes.

Event Details:

Date: The Last/Forth(4th)Thursday of Each Month

Time: 10:30PM

Venue: Pack Theater, 1078 Lillian Way, Los Angeles, CA 90038

Star's Gotta Show is not your average show; it's an immersive experience that brings fans closer to today's top talent artists. With a heart as big as her personality, Star guarantees an evening of entertainment that transcends the ordinary.

What to Expect:

Top Talent Artists: Star curates a lineup of today's most exciting and innovative artists, giving you a sneak peek into their latest projects.

The Tea: Get ready to spill the tea! Star is known for her candid and unfiltered conversations with the artists. Hear exclusive stories, behind-the-scenes anecdotes, and the latest buzz in the industry.

Games and Laughter: Brace yourself for laughter-inducing games that will have you in splits. Star's Gotta Show ensures a night filled with joy, camaraderie, and memorable moments.

Stars in Your Eyes: Experience the magic as Star creates an ambiance that leaves you with stars in your eyes. The event is not just a show; it's a journey into the world of creativity and entertainment.

This year's Star's Gotta Show is the talk of the town, and you won't want to miss out! Mark your calendars for the last/fourth(4th) Thursday of each month at 10:30 PM and join us at Pack Theater for a night that promises to be nothing short of extraordinary.