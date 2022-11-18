See 1988 Film WILLOW At The El Capitan Theatre With Live Q&A Featuring Ron Howard & More!
There will be a sneak peek of the new “Willow” Disney+ series following the live Q&A.
Tickets are on sale now to see Lucasfilm's "Willow" at The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood November 28 with a live Q&A after the movie followed by a sneak peek of the new "Willow" Disney+ series.
Director of the original movie Ron Howard and cast members from both the original movie and the new Disney+ series including Warwick Davis, Kevin Pollak, Dempsey Bryk, Ruby Cruz, Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori, Erin Kellyman, Amar Chadha-Patel and Jon Kasdan will join the live Q&A.
The event starts at 4:30pm and tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. Tickets are $15 for all ages and seats are reserved.
The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures for its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation/
When young Willow Ufgood finds an abandoned baby girl, he learns she is destined to end the reign of the wicked Queen Bavmorda. To protect the child, Willow must team up with a rogue swordsman and overcome the forces of darkness in the ultimate battle of good versus evil. Rated PG.
