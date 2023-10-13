Screening of THE STORY OF EVERYTHING Comes to Los Angeles This Month

The free event is on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

Screening of THE STORY OF EVERYTHING Comes to Los Angeles This Month

Engaging the Senses Foundation has announced the Los Angeles screening of The Story of Everything on Saturday, October 28, 2023 in the Magnin Auditorium at the Skirball Cultural Center. Purple carpet starts at 1:00 p.m., doors open at 1:30 p.m. for general admission with a 2:00 p.m. film showing.  The screening is free and open to the public.

The Story of Everything, a film produced and directed by Engaging the Senses Foundation based on a theater performance written and conceived by Emeritus Hawai’i’s Poet Laureate Kealoha, illuminates the intersection between science, the environment, the arts, and mindfulness. The film explores humanity’s rich and diverse explanations for the origins of life. It also presents hope, encouragement, and powerful solutions for the healing of Mother Earth in an era of devastating climate change and catastrophes. 

“The Story of Everything is my most important work. It is the culmination of everything I have learned throughout life,”said Kealoha, MIT nuclear physics graduate and founder of the renowned HawaiiSlam. “It took half of my life to study the science behind this piece, half of my life to study the art of poetry and storytelling, and about half a decade to actually create this work.” 

“Engaging the Senses Foundation’s film, The Story of Everything deepens our cross-cultural understanding, reveals our shared universal humanity and educates us about our responsibility to each other and to care for island earth. These times call for the power of poetry and the arts to raise our collective consciousness and actions around the world’s climate crisis,” said Mona Abadir, Chief Executive Officer of Engaging the Senses Foundation and Executive Producer/Producer of The Story of Everything. 

Kealoha draws upon the talents of supremely accomplished, indigenous artist Kau‘i Kanaka‘ole, master of the ‘aiha‘a style of hula and oli; Grammy-nominated ukulele virtuoso and composer Taimane; Quadraphonix, a Hawai‘i-based freeform world beat band; aerial dancers Jamie Nakama and Jory Horn; the hip-hop artistry of Jonathan Clarke Sypert; and the contemporary art of Solomon Enos, whose extraordinary work is exhibited internationally. An introduction to the film will be made by Kealoha at the special event.  

“It was a joy to apply my long experience in conventional filmmaking to a charitable film project that strikes at the core of all of our world’s current issues, capturing and preserving the incredible visual and performance arts that are its basis,” says TSOE Director Ron Singer. “This is a film for everyone at any age, utilizing poetry, music and art to take us on a journey through the universe’s origin, our evolution as humans, and on into our yet-to-be-written future.”

The Story of Everything was previously accepted to Hawai'i International Film Festival   and won the Maui Film Festival People’s Choice Award in 2022. It has been chosen as a 2023 Official Selection for the LA Live Awareness Festival and this fall it will be shown in New York City at CUNY’s The Graduate Center, on the MIT campus for the Kaua’i Writers Conference and The Honolulu Museum of Art. To learn more about the making of the film and cast visit www.storyofeverything.org


