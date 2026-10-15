Scott Bakula to Make LA Opera Debut in CANDIDE

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Scott Bakula will make his LA Opera debut this fall, taking on the dual role of Voltaire and Dr. Pangloss in Leonard Bernstein's Candide. He joins a starry cast that includes three-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone as the Old Lady, tenor Duke Kim in the title role and soprano Meghan Picerno as Cunegonde. Francesca Zambello's acclaimed production returns to the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion for six performances from November 21 through December 13, conducted by LA Opera Resident Conductor Lina González-Granados.

Best known to television audiences for his starring roles in Quantum Leap, NCIS: New Orleans, Star Trek: Enterprise and Men of a Certain Age, Bakula began his career on the stage and received a Tony Award nomination for his starring role in the Broadway musical Romance/Romance. In Candide, he serves both as Voltaire, whose wickedly satirical 1759 novel inspired the musical, and as Dr. Pangloss, Candide's relentlessly optimistic tutor, who insists—despite mounting evidence to the contrary—that we live in 'the best of all possible worlds.'

'Scott Bakula is a consummate performer whose extraordinary career has moved effortlessly between theater, television, film and music,' said Christopher Koelsch, LA Opera's President and CEO. 'His wit, warmth and musicality make him an ideal fit for Candide, and we're thrilled to welcome him to LA Opera.'

About Scott Bakula

Scott Bakula made his Broadway debut in 1983, starring as Joe DiMaggio in Marilyn: An American Fable. In 1988, he received a Tony Award nomination for his starring role in Romance/Romance. He most recently returned to the New York stage opposite Ariana DeBose in Classic Stage Company's Off-Broadway production of The Baker's Wife. His extensive stage credits also include starring roles in Off-Broadway's The Connector with MCC Theater, Man of La Mancha opposite his wife Chelsea Field at Peterborough Players and Mr. Lincoln at Ford's Theatre. He has also starred in Guys and Dolls at the Hollywood Bowl, Shenandoah at Ford's Theatre and the critically acclaimed Off-Broadway and Los Angeles productions of Three Guys Naked from the Waist Down.

On television, Bakula is perhaps best known for his portrayal of time-traveling physicist Sam Beckett in Quantum Leap, which earned him a Golden Globe Award and four Emmy nominations. He later starred as Captain Jonathan Archer for four seasons on Star Trek: Enterprise, Special Agent Dwayne Pride for seven seasons on NCIS: New Orleans, and Terry Elliott for two seasons on Men of a Certain Age. His other television credits include It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Looking and Only Murders in the Building. He received a fifth Emmy nomination for his performance in the HBO film Behind the Candelabra.

On the big screen, Bakula has appeared in films including the Best Picture Oscar winner American Beauty, Steven Soderbergh's The Informant!, Life as a House, Lord of Illusions and Divinity.

He will next be seen opposite Michelle Monaghan as Coach Brody Hansen in the upcoming Netflix series The Sticks, set to premiere in 2027.

The Cast

Appearing alongside Bakula as the eternally optimistic Candide is tenor Duke Kim, returning to LA Opera after starring as Roméo in Roméo et Juliette and Tony in West Side Story. He is a 2026 recipient of LA Opera's Eva and Marc Stern Artist Award.

Soprano Meghan Picerno makes her LA Opera debut as Candide's beloved Cunegonde, a role she has performed with companies including New York City Opera and the San Francisco Symphony. Equally at home in opera and musical theater, she has appeared on Broadway as Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera.

Three-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone returns to LA Opera as the worldly-wise Old Lady. Her previous appearances with the company include Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny, The Ghosts of Versailles and two solo concerts.

About Candide

When the bright-eyed youth Candide sets off on a globe-trotting adventure in search of his beloved Cunegonde, his teacher Pangloss's sunny philosophy is put to the test by everything from war and natural disasters to the Spanish Inquisition.

Part opera, part Broadway musical and all-out comic romp, Candide pairs Voltaire's satire with Bernstein's dazzlingly eclectic score, including the showstopping 'Glitter and Be Gay' and the inspiring finale 'Make Our Garden Grow.' The work features a book by Hugh Wheeler, adapted from Voltaire's 1759 novel, in a new version by John Caird.

Resident Conductor Lina González-Granados leads the LA Opera Orchestra and Chorus. Director Francesca Zambello's fast-moving production, first seen at LA Opera in 2018, sends the hero around the world in a whirlwind of theatrical spectacle. James Noone is the scenic designer, with costumes by Tony Award-winning designer Jennifer Moeller, choreography by Eric Sean Fogel and original lighting design by Mark McCullough, recreated by A.J. Guban. Jeremy Frank is the director of the LA Opera Chorus.

There will be six performances of Candide presented at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, located at 135 North Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90012:

Saturday, November 21, 2026, at 7:30pm

Sunday, November 29, 2026, at 2pm

Wednesday, December 2, 2026, at 7:30pm

Saturday, December 5, 2026, at 7:30pm

Thursday, December 10, 2026, at 7:30pm

Sunday, December 13, 2026, at 2pm

The running time is approximately two hours and 30 minutes, including one intermission. Additional information is available at LAOpera.org/Candide.

About LA Opera

Inspired by the extraordinary diversity and creativity of Los Angeles, LA Opera embraces that spirit through performances that continually redefine what opera can be. Through imaginative new productions, world premiere commissions and fresh perspectives on foundational works that make them feel immediate and compelling, LA Opera has become one of America's most exciting and ambitious opera companies.

In addition to its mainstage performances at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, LA Opera explores new artistic possibilities through LA Opera Off Grand, presenting adventurous works in venues throughout Los Angeles that expand and enrich the operatic repertoire. The LA Opera Connects department offers a robust array of educational programs and community engagement initiatives that reach people throughout every corner of Los Angeles County. Learn more at LAOpera.org.

Production made possible by generous support from Andrea Pessino, The Bernard A. and Lenore S. Greenberg Opera Fund, and Ceil and Michael E. Pulitzer.

Duke Kim's performance is generously underwritten by a gift from the Piera Barbaglia Shaheen Next Generation Artist Award.

LA Opera Orchestra generously underwritten by Terri and Jerry Kohl.

This production is dedicated to the memory of LA Opera Founding Board Member Bernard A. Greenberg.

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