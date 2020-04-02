Eighteen of the 22 live, professional theatres in the NoHo Arts District will close within two months because of Covid19. It will not only harm the theatres but the NoHo Arts District as a whole. To avoid closure of 18 theatres in Los Angeles' performing arts district, www.nohoartsdistrict.com has created a "Save NoHo Theatres from COVID19" Go Fund Me campaign to help pay for 60 days of 18 theatres' rent. The NoHo Arts District is just one-square mile and it has the second largest concentration of theatres in the United States.

All the NoHo theatres survive month to month in order to create their shows because they're not government supported and cannot sustain even a short-term shut down. Without shows, classes, rentals and ticket sales theatres can't survive. This has an effect on the entire community because without the theatre patrons, actors and crew, restaurants, bars, apartments and other local businesses lose revenue. Without NoHo theatres, there will be no NoHo Arts District.

"Why did residents and businesses move into the area? Because it's an arts district," says Nancy Bianconi, publisher of www.nohoartsdisrict.com. "If 18 out of 22 theatres close, this area will have to be called North Hollywood again. Theatres have a huge economic impact on restaurants, bars, apartments, hotels, other creative industries, local businesses, etc."

DID YOU KNOW?

1. NoHo has 22 theatres in one square mile.

2. NoHo had the highest concentration of theatres outside of New York City.

3. NoHo theatres present more than 500 shows per year, including world premieres.

4. NoHo has 35 acting classes held any given night.

5. More than 20,000 people enjoy NoHo's shows throughout the year.

6. NoHo theatres are an economic multiplier for local restaurants, bars, local businesses, etc. Theatre goers spend on average of extra $32 above the theatre ticket price for dinner, drinks and retail purchases.

In the 90s, it was the theatres who helped rebuild the blighted and crime-ridden North Hollywood neighborhood that we now call NoHo. Theatres were the impetus for the creation of the NoHo Arts District and attracted other theatres and creative industry folks as well as new developments, restaurants, bars, apartments and hotels.

"As one of the founders of the NoHo Theatre District, I have witnessed the most incredible blossoming of the entire neighborhood," said Ed Gaynes, owner of three NoHo theatres. "When a few of us began opening theatres in the many empty storefronts, the area was a wasteland. No foot traffic, no shops, practically no restaurants even. The theatres attracted the people, the crowds flowing into our theatres attracted the restaurants, art galleries and shops. Ultimately, it all attracted the flood of new residents who poured into the district."

THE BOTTOM LINE

Every single dollar counts! The goal of raising $108,194 will pay 60 days of theatre rent for participating theatres. This will allow theatres to survive into the summer when the productions and audiences return, and NoHo's entertainment and nightlife scene will be booming again.

WHERE CONTRIBUTIONS GO

1. Acme Theatre

2. Acme Studio

3. Actors Workout Studio

4. Avery Schreiber Playhouse

5. Brick House Theatre

6. Group Rep Theatre Main Stage

7. Group Rep Theatre Upstairs

8. Loft Ensemble Mainstage

9. Loft Ensemble Sawyer's Playhouse

10. NoHo Actors Studio

11. Secret Rose Theatre

12. Theatre 68 Flex

13. Theatre 68 Main Stage

14. The Sherry

15. TU Studio

16. Whitmore Lindley Theater Center Theatre #1

17. Whitmore Lindley Theater Center Theatre #2

18. Zombie Joe's Underground Theatre Group

Visit www.nohoartsdistrict.com for more information.





