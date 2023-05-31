Satiric Comedy Revue DADDY ISSUES To Premiere At Hollywood Fringe

DADDY ISSUES is an hour-long live theatrical revue from Troy Matthew Peterson.

By:
From the team behind the hit comedy revue PAPER CUTS comes another sketch show that's just in time for Father's Day. We all have dads...unless they're missing...or emotionally distant...or we were conceived in a virgin birth. Wait, is society a kind of father if we live in a patriarchy? How about a self-defense instructor? Is Bill Gates my dad? Looks like fatherhood is a lot more complicated than we thought.

DADDY ISSUES is an hour-long live theatrical revue from Troy Matthew Peterson Productions featuring original sketches and songs presented through the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival. Audience members at the McCadden Place Theatre in Hollywood will bear witness to send-ups of TV personalities, superheroes, Bible stories and more as this talented comedic team skewers society, patriarchy, and our general need for parental approval.

The youthful ensemble created the fourteen sketches and one original song parody from scratch themselves and rehearsed them both in-person and across four time zones over zoom. This kind of collaboration isn't new to this dedicated troupe as members have studied at The Groundlings School, Second City Chicago, UCB, the USC School of Dramatic Arts, and other comedy institutions. All of their hard work has paid off in numerous acclaimed comedy shows, improv festival runs, and award-winning short films and stage productions.

The ensemble includes such up-and-coming comedic performers as Miles Bryant, Lis Dye, Jasmine Kojouri, Troy Peterson, Ryder Tam, Gabe Valdez, Annelise Wiering, & Rahjul Young. At the head of the production is director/producer/writer/actor Troy Peterson. A graduate of the USC School Of Cinematic Arts, Peterson has been responsible or a part of numerous award-winning short films, play productions, and a single national tour. He has studied improv at the Groundlings School in Los Angeles and is a graduate of the Second City Conservatory program in Chicago in which many of the DADDY ISSUES sketches delighted packed houses in their rough form.

Now in their polished versions, these sketches will take you from Heaven to Daytime Talk Show Hell as mommy's boys short-circuit, new hires undergo office hazing, and God himself is forced to confront the fact that he doesn't have a father. Because after all, everyone has DADDY ISSUES.

DADDY ISSUES is Troy Matthew Peterson Productions' Second Stage production. It is presented at the historic McCadden Place Theatre through Asylum at the McCadden Place Theatre.

Starring in "Daddy Issues" are Miles Bryant, Lis Dye, Jasmine Kojouri, Troy Peterson, Ryder Tam, Gabe Valdez, Annelise Wiering, & Rahjul Young.

Information and $12.00 tickets are available at: Click Here.

Daddy Issues

Written by Troy Peterson, Ryder Tam, Gabe Valdez, Miles Bryant, Lis Dye, & Jasmine Kojouri

Directed and Produced by Troy Peterson

Presented by Troy Matthew Peterson Productions through the Hollywood Fringe Festival

Suitable for audience members 14 and up. Contains explicit language and mature themes/innuendo. Parental discretion is advised.

60 minutes. Late entry will be available for the first ten minutes.

DATES AND TIMES AND LOCATION

The McCadden Place Theater (1157 N. McCadden Place, Hollywood, Los Angeles, 90038)

Four shows only:

Friday, June 2, 2022, 10:00 PM

Sunday, June 11, 2022, 6:00 PM

Saturday, June 24, 2022 10:30 PM





BILL & BETTY BUILD A PYRAMID To Have West Coast Premiere At DANCES WITH FILMS Photo
BILL & BETTY BUILD A PYRAMID To Have West Coast Premiere At DANCES WITH FILMS

Bill & Betty Build a Pyramid, a genre bending pilot co-written by Lisa Jill Anderson and Alex Wroten and directed by Alex Wroten, is an official selection of Dances With Films: LA and will screen at the TCL Chinese Theatres on June 24, 2023 at 2:30 pm.

LisaGay Hamilton, Roslyn Ruff & More to Star in STEW at Pasadena Playhouse Photo
LisaGay Hamilton, Roslyn Ruff & More to Star in STEW at Pasadena Playhouse

The Los Angeles premiere of Stew by Pulitzer Prize-finalist Zora Howard will be presented at Pasadena Playhouse, the recipient of the 2023 Regional Tony Award.

Merle Dandridge, Regina Taylor, Andre Royo & More to Star in IS GOD IS Staged Reading Photo
Merle Dandridge, Regina Taylor, Andre Royo & More to Star in IS GOD IS Staged Reading Presented by Lobby Theatre

Lobby Theatre will debut for the first time in Los Angeles with a staged reading of Aleshea Harris’s Obie Award-winning play, ‘IS GOD IS,’ starring Merle Dandridge, Jayme Lawson, Regina Taylor, and Dominique Thorne.

South Pasadena Theatre Workshop to Present THE CHEKHOV PROJECT In Repertory This Summer Photo
South Pasadena Theatre Workshop to Present THE CHEKHOV PROJECT In Repertory This Summer

South Pasadena Theatre Workshop will present two classic plays by Anton Chekhov: The Seagull and The Cherry Orchard. Both productions aim to celebrate the philosophical power of Russian literature while spotlighting a local community of versatile actors in repertory fashion.


