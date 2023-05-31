Satiric Comedy Revue DADDY ISSUES To Premiere At Hollywood Fringe

From the team behind the hit comedy revue PAPER CUTS comes another sketch show that's just in time for Father's Day. We all have dads...unless they're missing...or emotionally distant...or we were conceived in a virgin birth. Wait, is society a kind of father if we live in a patriarchy? How about a self-defense instructor? Is Bill Gates my dad? Looks like fatherhood is a lot more complicated than we thought.

DADDY ISSUES is an hour-long live theatrical revue from Troy Matthew Peterson Productions featuring original sketches and songs presented through the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival. Audience members at the McCadden Place Theatre in Hollywood will bear witness to send-ups of TV personalities, superheroes, Bible stories and more as this talented comedic team skewers society, patriarchy, and our general need for parental approval.

The youthful ensemble created the fourteen sketches and one original song parody from scratch themselves and rehearsed them both in-person and across four time zones over zoom. This kind of collaboration isn't new to this dedicated troupe as members have studied at The Groundlings School, Second City Chicago, UCB, the USC School of Dramatic Arts, and other comedy institutions. All of their hard work has paid off in numerous acclaimed comedy shows, improv festival runs, and award-winning short films and stage productions.

The ensemble includes such up-and-coming comedic performers as Miles Bryant, Lis Dye, Jasmine Kojouri, Troy Peterson, Ryder Tam, Gabe Valdez, Annelise Wiering, & Rahjul Young. At the head of the production is director/producer/writer/actor Troy Peterson. A graduate of the USC School Of Cinematic Arts, Peterson has been responsible or a part of numerous award-winning short films, play productions, and a single national tour. He has studied improv at the Groundlings School in Los Angeles and is a graduate of the Second City Conservatory program in Chicago in which many of the DADDY ISSUES sketches delighted packed houses in their rough form.

Now in their polished versions, these sketches will take you from Heaven to Daytime Talk Show Hell as mommy's boys short-circuit, new hires undergo office hazing, and God himself is forced to confront the fact that he doesn't have a father. Because after all, everyone has DADDY ISSUES.

DADDY ISSUES is Troy Matthew Peterson Productions' Second Stage production. It is presented at the historic McCadden Place Theatre through Asylum at the McCadden Place Theatre.

Starring in "Daddy Issues" are Miles Bryant, Lis Dye, Jasmine Kojouri, Troy Peterson, Ryder Tam, Gabe Valdez, Annelise Wiering, & Rahjul Young.

Information and $12.00 tickets are available at: Click Here.

Daddy Issues

Written by Troy Peterson, Ryder Tam, Gabe Valdez, Miles Bryant, Lis Dye, & Jasmine Kojouri

Directed and Produced by Troy Peterson

Presented by Troy Matthew Peterson Productions through the Hollywood Fringe Festival

Suitable for audience members 14 and up. Contains explicit language and mature themes/innuendo. Parental discretion is advised.

60 minutes. Late entry will be available for the first ten minutes.

DATES AND TIMES AND LOCATION

The McCadden Place Theater (1157 N. McCadden Place, Hollywood, Los Angeles, 90038)

Four shows only:

Friday, June 2, 2022, 10:00 PM

Sunday, June 11, 2022, 6:00 PM

Saturday, June 24, 2022 10:30 PM