Sarah Cornell To Join A KILLER NIGHT IN STUDIO CITY as Edith Sinclair
The production, created by Kevin Allen Jackson and Kristine Dickson and directed by Noah Blake, invites guests to solve a Hollywood murder mystery.
Broadway veteran Sarah Cornell has joined the cast of A Killer Night in Studio City as Hollywood gossip columnist Edith Sinclair. Cornell, who starred as Ulla in The Producers on Broadway, brings her musical theater and improvisational comedy experience to the immersive dinner theater production, which continues at Vitello's through October 31.
Cornell played Ulla on Broadway, in her hometown of Toronto, and in Los Angeles, where she earned an Ovation Award. She also starred as Annie and Shelly in Toronto's Evil Dead: The Musical. A former member of The Groundlings' Sunday Company, Cornell currently teaches improv at The Groundlings.
Her television credits include writing and performing on Comedy Inc. (Spike), a recurring role on Disney's Coop & Cami Ask the World, and creating and starring in Get Lost! with Sanjellica, featured on Rachel Dratch's Late Night Snack (truTV).
Set in 1958, A Killer Night in Studio City invites guests to attend a memorial for Hollywood star Sophia Vance, whose fatal crash on the Pacific Coast Highway has left behind unanswered questions-and no shortage of suspects. Over dinner and live musical performances, guests encounter Hollywood personalities with secrets to protect. They can follow the clues, question the characters, and decide whom to believe. Audience participation is entirely optional.
Created and written by Kevin Allen Jackson and Kristine Dickson, the production is directed by Noah Blake, who also appears as Ronnie Bennett. The experience unfolds across multiple spaces at Vitello's, drawing guests into a world of Hollywood ambition, divided loyalties, and deadly secrets.
A Killer Night in Studio City continues through October 31 at Vitello's, 4349 Tujunga Avenue, Studio City. For tickets, performance dates, and additional information, visit www.akillernightlive.com.
For more about Sarah Cornell, visit www.sarahcornell.info or follow @sarahcornellshow on Instagram.
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