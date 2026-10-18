Sarah Cornell To Join A KILLER NIGHT IN STUDIO CITY as Edith Sinclair

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Broadway veteran Sarah Cornell has joined the cast of A Killer Night in Studio City as Hollywood gossip columnist Edith Sinclair. Cornell, who starred as Ulla in The Producers on Broadway, brings her musical theater and improvisational comedy experience to the immersive dinner theater production, which continues at Vitello's through October 31.

Cornell played Ulla on Broadway, in her hometown of Toronto, and in Los Angeles, where she earned an Ovation Award. She also starred as Annie and Shelly in Toronto's Evil Dead: The Musical. A former member of The Groundlings' Sunday Company, Cornell currently teaches improv at The Groundlings.

Her television credits include writing and performing on Comedy Inc. (Spike), a recurring role on Disney's Coop & Cami Ask the World, and creating and starring in Get Lost! with Sanjellica, featured on Rachel Dratch's Late Night Snack (truTV).

Set in 1958, A Killer Night in Studio City invites guests to attend a memorial for Hollywood star Sophia Vance, whose fatal crash on the Pacific Coast Highway has left behind unanswered questions-and no shortage of suspects. Over dinner and live musical performances, guests encounter Hollywood personalities with secrets to protect. They can follow the clues, question the characters, and decide whom to believe. Audience participation is entirely optional.

Created and written by Kevin Allen Jackson and Kristine Dickson, the production is directed by Noah Blake, who also appears as Ronnie Bennett. The experience unfolds across multiple spaces at Vitello's, drawing guests into a world of Hollywood ambition, divided loyalties, and deadly secrets.

A Killer Night in Studio City continues through October 31 at Vitello's, 4349 Tujunga Avenue, Studio City. For tickets, performance dates, and additional information, visit www.akillernightlive.com.

For more about Sarah Cornell, visit www.sarahcornell.info or follow @sarahcornellshow on Instagram.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 13 Days 14 Hrs 15 Min 49 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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