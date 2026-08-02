A KILLER NIGHT IN STUDIO CITY To Open At Vitello's

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A genre-bending production, A Killer Night in Studio City blends a classic, fast-paced comedic stage play and musical performances of 50s hits, with a fully immersive and interactive mystery experience.

It's 1958. You're invited to a memorial for Sophia Vance.

Who killed Sophia Vance, the fastest-rising young actress in Hollywood? Could it be Johnny Turner, the A-list movie star that she rejected? Could it be Ronnie Bennett, the guy who plays a detective on television? Could it be Arthur Clarkston, the make-up artist who is the custodian of all of Sophia's secrets? Could it be Edith Sinclair, the determined gossip columnist? Could it even be Mama Vitello?

Everyone has a motive. Everyone has secrets.

You'll be given the opportunity to find the murderer, as you'll be given clues during the course of the evening at this immersive, interactive murder mystery, set at the memorial for Sophia Vance at Vitello's, the Studio City culinary institution that's been a favorite of Hollywood celebrities.

You'll be moving between rooms at Vitello's, and you'll have a sumptuous dinner with your choice of entrée: chicken, fish, or vegetarian, as well as coffee, tea, or soft drinks.

Alcoholic beverages are not included in the dinner package but will be available for purchase.

By the end of the experience, all will be revealed. Did you correctly deduce who the murderer is?

The playwrights of A Killer Night in Studio City are Kevin Allen Jackson and Kristine Dickson. They met when Jackson directed Dickson's play Luna at the MET Theatre in Hollywood and they subsequently married. Dickson was a producer of the original production of Louis and Keely Live at the Sahara, which eventually ran for over 300 performances in Los Angeles, winning every major local award. Also an actor on film, TV, and stage, her credits include a 300-performance run in the Detroit cast of the interactive Tony n' Tina's Wedding.

Jackson received his MFA in Directing at The Actors Studio Drama School in New York. A writer, director, editor, and producer, he created the screenplays for the films The Legacy,, For Spacious Sky, and co-wrote El Pasajero. He co-founded the platform MyTeeVee, and is the creator and co-host of the podcast Upon Further Review, in which professional football is the springboard for conversations about the issues that shape modern society.

Noah Blake is the director of A Killer Night in Studio City. Born into a Hollywood family (son of actors Robert Blake and Sondra Blake), he has made a career of storytelling with decades of experience as a director, actor, comedian, musician, and voice artist with dozens of credits. He may be best known to national audiences for his series regular role on Harry and the Hendersons. He co-hosts the podcast Upon Further Review with Kevin Allen Jackson.

Blake's cast for A Killer night Live in Studio City includes Anthony Carro, Brianna Kellum, Brittany Pirozzoli, Scott Striegel, Sarah Wolter, and himself. Understudy: Joey Stromberg.

Stage Manager: Gabriella Howell. Assistant stage manager: Paige Blosser. Costume Designer: Juliette Lunger. Assistant Costume Designer: Ciara Cruz. Sound designer: Jake Eberle. Properties: Kevin Allen Jackson and Kristine Dickson. SFX props: Artur Mirzoyan. Video production: Wes 'Charlie' Chappell.

Performances will take place: previews Sunday, September 6 at 1:30 p.m. and Tuesday, September 8 at 6 p.m. Opens September 15 at 6 p.m. Regular performances Wednesday, September 16 at 6 p.m.; Tuesday, September 22 at 6 p.m.; Thursday, September 24 at 6 p.m.; Tuesday, September 29 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, September 30 at 6 p.m.; Sunday, October 4 at 2 p.m.; Thursday, October 8 at 6 p.m.; Saturday, October 17 at 2 p.m.; Sunday, October 18 at 2 p.m.; Tuesday, October 20 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, October 21 at 6 p.m.; Thursday, October 29 at 6 p.m.; Saturday, October 31 at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

All performances will take place at Vitello's located at 4349 Tujunga Avenue, Studio City, CA 91604.Tickets are $145.90 (includes dinner and all service fees). Lower-priced previews on September 6 ($80) and September 8 ($110). Tickets can be purchased: https://www.akillernightlive.com/studiocity/tickets

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