Sandra Bernhard to Perform New Material at Joe's Pub in New York City

Ride along with Sandy as she takes you on a tour of her musical influences.

Oct. 27, 2023

Performer, actress, compelling storyteller Sandra Bernhard has announced she will return to Joe's Pub in New York City this December for her traditional Holiday extravaganza with a string of brand new shows.  All dates are on sale now Click Here

Ride along with Sandy as she takes you on a tour of her musical influences.

From the first time she heard The Supremes on AM radio on a snowy night in Flint, Michigan to her first concert, Simon and Garfunkel … these are the songs you love and remember.

The strumming guitars, the singalongs … from Peter Paul & Mary to the Stones. Slaughter On 10th Ave playing on the Fisher Hi FI (absolutely no one can touch this do you hear me! screamed her father) as Ravel & Debussy drifted up from the basement where her mother just wanted to take a small break.

The sounds of home that we all remember … jazz from your brother's bedroom, your sister shouting along to Janis, as she plotted her escape.

The cross country move to Arizona opened new musical vistas, as the ‘60s gave way to the ‘70s and the women of the era acted as our spiritual guides … Tina, Joni, Dusty, Aretha, Laura, Carole...

Climb into the Pontiac station wagon and get ready to hit the road.

Be it on-screen (“American Horror Story,” “POSE” - HERE), radio (Sandyland on Sirius XM's Radio Andy Channel 102) or on stages across the globe, Sandra Bernhard has been one of the most exhilarating performers for the past five decades.  

A pioneer of the one-woman show, Sandra's trailblazing style has won her a loyal following and critical praise as she continues to tackle difficult subjects head on with sincerity and her whip smart insight. 

 

Joe's Pub Dates - Click Here

December

26 & 27:  7:00 pm shows

28, 29, 30: two shows nightly at 7:00 pm and 9:30 pm

31:  8:30 pm and 11:00 pm




