Boleros De Noche To Present Singer Jose Feliciano At The Ford Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Captivating audiences for nearly a decade, the 8th annual Boleros de Noche, presents none other than the 9-time Grammy award-winning recording artist Jose Feliciano at The Ford Theater.

This year elevating its production once more, the group is working in partnership with Jose Feliciano to have an all Bolero repertoire performance. To once again revisit his musical roots, Boleros.

The soulful singer and legendary guitarist will be performing his bolero classics like, 'Poquita fe, Cuando Pienso En Ti, Como Fue, En Mi Viejo San Juan' and many more!

Puerto Rican-born guitar wizard José Feliciano has earned nine Grammy awards and 45 gold and platinum records while becoming one of the first Spanish-language artists to find an audience in the English music market. With hits like, "Poquita Fe" and "Usted," Feliciano makes bolero standards sound fresh and new with his distinctive acoustic guitar style that combines the traditional with jazz and American rock influences. LA trio Tres Souls, led by vocalist Rocio Libertad, will open the night singing classics such as, "Sabor a Mi," "Perdon," "Sin Un Amor" and more!

ABOUT BOLEROS DE NOCHE:

Boleros De Noche is an annual music event series launched in 2015 as an effort to preserve, uplift, and celebrate Latin American bolero music in Los Angeles created by Roberto Carlos.

Boleros De Noche is committed to the coordination of quality cultural events that convene an intergenerational audience to share live bolero music. Since its launch, Boleros De Noche has presented over 15 successful concerts featuring international and local artists. The group is inspired by the ability of musicians to create an experience of deep emotions through music and being an innovative force that leaves a positive social impact.

Notable accomplishments in the past three years include advocacy efforts being recognized by the City Of Los Angeles to officially declare August 5th "Dia Del Bolero." With over 500 applicants to the LA County Performing Arts Recovery Grant, Boleros De Noche was one of only 40 chosen winners based on their positive contributions to the LA performing arts sector. In the last three years, the group has sold out shows at the Ford Theater with notable Grammy award winners such as Gaby Moreno, Marisoul from La Santa Cecilia, and the iconic legendary trio Los Panchos. In 2025 they will be taking Boleros De Noche to Symphony Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Play Broadway Games