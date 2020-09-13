San Pedro Festival Of The Arts Goes Virtual For 2020

The event takes place on Sept 19 and 20, 2020.

San Pedro Festival of the Arts is going virtual for its 2020 edition.

The event takes place on Sept 19 and 20, 2020. There are two different programs, open for two weeks through Oct 4.

Watch online at vimeo.com/showcase/sanpedroartsfest or www.lachoreographersanddancers.org.

19 Curated diverse dances from 17 companies & studios: Akomi Dance, Alán L. Pérez, Barkin/Selissen Project, Brittany Woo, Cathartic Art, Degas Dance Studio, Emergence Dance Company, Emergent Dance Company, Jose Costas Contempo Ballet, Kairos, Louise Reichlin & Dancers/LA Choreographers & Dancers, Mixed eMotion Theatrix, Pranamya Suri, Re:borN Dance Interactive, San Pedro City Ballet, Tonia Shimin, WestMet Classical Training + scenes of San Pedro

Special feature: Each piece will have a short introduction by the Artist, or an interview with Reichlin, or a short verbal introduction. Both programs are individual, with Program One/ Sept 19 seeming a little more family driven with dances created before the Pandemic, and Program Two/ Sept 20, a little more intense in subject matter, mostly with dances made during the Pandemic, but both with a diverse range.

