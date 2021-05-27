Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sacred Fools Presents DEADLIFT

Written and performed by Aviva Pressman and directed by Zandi Carlson.

May. 27, 2021  
Sacred Fools Presents DEADLIFT

The Sacred Fools Theater Company will present the West-Coast Premiere of "Deadlift," a multi-media streaming performance, set and filmed inside the childhood home of Writer/Performer Aviva Pressman.

Written and performed by Pressman and directed by Zandi Carlson, "Deadlift" will stream on YouTube Live this Friday, May 28 at 5pm PST, and will remain online through the weekend until Monday, May 31 at 5pm.

Inviting people to the theater still seems to be attempted murder, and Aviva Pressman has already seen too many dead bodies! "Deadlift" explores what it is to be weird and Jewish, dealing with grief, and dressing up your father's ashes for Halloween. Told through storytelling, live visual art creation and song, "Deadlift" will make you feel guilty about how much you're laughing.

"Deadlift' made its world premiere last Fall at Pennsylvania's Local Classic Repertory, with Broadway World's Adrienne Proctor calling it "fulfilling and moving, hilarious and honest." Proctor added that the show "creates the experience of stepping into someone's home and listening to their family stories. It gives a poignant look at the realities of caretaking and how rewarding that otherwise thankless job can truly be."

The event will stream on YouTube Live via this link, with the live chat featuring Pressman and Carlson following the performance.

Visit www.sacredfools.org for more information.


Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories
TWELFTH NIGHT to be Presented by Ophelias Jump At Sontag Greek Theatre This July Photo

TWELFTH NIGHT to be Presented by Ophelia's Jump At Sontag Greek Theatre This July

Wonkybot Releases New TARA TREMENDOUS Key Art Ahead Of Season 3 Premiere Photo

Wonkybot Releases New TARA TREMENDOUS Key Art Ahead Of Season 3 Premiere

BWW Feature: Changing Narratives in Dance; A Conversation with Misty Copeland and Dada Mas Photo

BWW Feature: Changing Narratives in Dance; A Conversation with Misty Copeland and Dada Masilo

Pacific Symphony Kicks Off SummerFest 21 With July 4th Spectacular Photo

Pacific Symphony Kicks Off SummerFest '21 With July 4th Spectacular


More Hot Stories For You

  • Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts Announces 2021–22 Season
  • Phx Theatre Indoor Shows Open June 2, BECOMING DR. RUTH Kicks Off Season
  • GODSPELL to be Presented by Arizona Broadway Theatre
  • R&B ONLY Live Event Series Adds Additional Shows Across The Country