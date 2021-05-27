Sacred Fools Presents DEADLIFT

The Sacred Fools Theater Company will present the West-Coast Premiere of "Deadlift," a multi-media streaming performance, set and filmed inside the childhood home of Writer/Performer Aviva Pressman.

Written and performed by Pressman and directed by Zandi Carlson, "Deadlift" will stream on YouTube Live this Friday, May 28 at 5pm PST, and will remain online through the weekend until Monday, May 31 at 5pm.

Inviting people to the theater still seems to be attempted murder, and Aviva Pressman has already seen too many dead bodies! "Deadlift" explores what it is to be weird and Jewish, dealing with grief, and dressing up your father's ashes for Halloween. Told through storytelling, live visual art creation and song, "Deadlift" will make you feel guilty about how much you're laughing.

"Deadlift' made its world premiere last Fall at Pennsylvania's Local Classic Repertory, with Broadway World's Adrienne Proctor calling it "fulfilling and moving, hilarious and honest." Proctor added that the show "creates the experience of stepping into someone's home and listening to their family stories. It gives a poignant look at the realities of caretaking and how rewarding that otherwise thankless job can truly be."

The event will stream on YouTube Live via this link, with the live chat featuring Pressman and Carlson following the performance.

Visit www.sacredfools.org for more information.