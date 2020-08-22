STREAMFEST Ends August 31st

The final two weeks of the Whitefire Theatre’s Streamfest kicks off tonight with “Love, Locs, and Liberation”.

The final two weeks of the Whitefire Theatre's Streamfest kicks off tonight with "Love, Locs, and Liberation" written and performed by Ella Turenne, directed by Kathryn Ervin, a solo play that investigates the edges and roots of a Black woman's happy and nappy hair expression, which streams live tonight, August 21st at 7pm (PST) and will be available on demand through Sunday, August 23rd.

"Chrissy Meth" written and performed by Crystal Bush, developed and directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson, a solo play about a motherless child, growing up in the western suburbs of Chicago, who finds hope and begins to the put the pieces back together while dealing with a deep drug addiction. She also explores and challenges beliefs surrounding race and sex identity while demonstrating that it's never too late to come back and find one's self-worth. The solo show streams live Saturday, August 22nd at 7pm (PST) and will be available on demand through Monday, August 24th.

SHĀDEE written and performed by G. Smokey Campbell, developed and directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson, centers around an innocent activist who was wrongfully imprisoned. Campbell embodies twenty characters that illustrate the dying need to fight back against the SHĀDEE Machine of Corruption that profits from Gentrification and the Privatization of Prisons. A portion of the proceeds will go to: Equal Justice Initiative & the Ella Baker Center for Human Rights. The solo streams live Sunday, August 23rd at 6pm (PST) and is available on demand through Tuesday, August 25th.

"The Soaring Solo Salon" Award-winning director and developer, Jessica Lynn Johnson, will host an evening of new solo show excerpts. This enticing program will rotate 6 superb Solo Artists in and out throughout the night. Themes of race, money, success, healing, and much more will be explored! Proceeds will go towards saving the Whitefire Theatre. The solo salon will stream live on Wednesday, August 26th at 7pm (PST).

An encore streaming of "Island Girl" written and performed by Luka Lyman, developed and directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson, is a fantastical adventure told by a mystical sprite who is sent on a mission to recover a young woman's faith. Audiences of this solo production ae invited to connect to the magic and spirit of the Hawaiian Islands. What are the events that lead to the disappearance of a young island girl's faith, and can it be recovered? The solo show streams Thursday, August 27th at 7pm (PST), and is available on demand through Saturday, August 29th.

