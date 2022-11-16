Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

STAND-UP TUESDAYS With Headliner Scott Wood and Host Mark Christopher Lawrence Comes to Chance Theater This Month

The performance is on Tuesday, November 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 16, 2022  

Chance Theater, Anaheim's official resident theater company, will host a new stand-up comedy series presented by Prayer Dudz - Stand-Up Tuesdays. This new stand-up comedy series, hosted by Mark Christopher Lawrence (best known for playing Big Mike from the NBC hit series "Chuck"), will have its next performance on Tuesday, October 18th with an exciting comedy line-up that includes headliner Scott Wood, featured performer Laura Hayden, and opener Kurt Swann.

Get ready to laugh your Chance off at Stand-Up Tuesdays! Host Mark Christopher Lawrence taps into his extensive list of talented comedian friends and shares the Chance stage with them. Each Stand-Up Tuesday will be comprised of talent from all over the country with late-night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, Netflix, HBO, Showtime, and more!

Pre-Show Happy HourPrayer Dudz and Chance Theater want Stand-Up Tuesday to be the best night out that you can possibly have... on a Tuesday in Orange County. Starting one hour before the performance, audience members are invited to come and hang out in the Chance lobby while partaking in $3 Beer or Wine, Jello shots, complimentary snacks, and the company of your fellow comedy-lovers! The Chance also has a full bar for patrons who like their beverages with more of a kick (or no alcohol at all), but there is a NO-DRINK MINIMUM!

SCOTT WOOD (Headliner) has appeared on ABC, BET, FOX, COMEDY CENTRAL and AMERICA'S GOT TALENT. Scott is the Creator and host of the new cooking show featuring stand-up comedians called "Something Smells Funny" currently streaming on Tubi TV. Scott's brand new DRYBAR special "Mr. Punchline" is available now.

LAURA HAYDEN (Featured) is like radioactive plutonium; calm, cool and collected until comedy took over her life. On top of numerous radio, TV and podcasts appearances she just finished up a month of performances in Scotland at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Her solo show " I Didn't Mean to be a Virgin in the 80s' was a hit with everyone lucky enough to see it. Laura has already been invited back to perform at the Fringe Festival again for an 11th year. In December Laura will head overseas for the 10th time to entertain the troops. Laura is also currently working on her third book, turning her dissertation (yes officially she is Dr. Laura, but not THAT Dr. Laura) into a speaker platform to help heal the world with the power of levity. Laugh more! Doctor's orders!

KURT SWANN (Opener) performs in comedy clubs and at corporate events and hosts the long-running comedy show, "West Coast Funnies." Also, he's a writer for the award-winning comic strip, "Dustin."

MARK CHRISTOPHER LAWRENCE (Host) is a Producer/ Writer/ Actor/ Comedian who has been nominated for two Emmy Awards for his work on the short film "The Flourish" and on his co-produced short "$TACK$." MCL is a recipient of the San Diego Critics Circle's Craig Noel Award for Outstanding Actor Of The Year. He's an international headliner that has worked with the likes of Sinbad, Jerry Seinfeld, Rodney Dangerfield, and Jeff Foxworthy as well as having headlined clubs and colleges all over the USA and Canada. This past holiday season, he appeared in Christmas movies for the OWN Network "One Fine Christmas" and on Amazon "2nd Chance For Christmas" as well as the classic "Christmas With The Kranks." MCL is best known for his series regular role as Big Mike on the NBC TV series "CHUCK." He recently completed production on a new Tyler Perry tv drama "All The Queens Men" streaming now on BET+. Also, he just finished production on "Nothing Is Impossible" on PureFlix and he is currently working as a guest star on the new sitcom "Sprung." MCL is in pre-production on several projects as a writer and/or producer and has released on PureFlix.com his hilarious talk show Pure Comedy, which he also hosts. Don't miss MCL's DryBar Comedy special "Mark Christopher Lawrence: Clean Outta Compton."




