SOMETHING IN THE AIR Announced at Hollywood Fringe

"These are our stories, not theirs."

After premiering to rave reviews at a workshop production at California Institute of the Arts (CalArts) Coffeehouse Theater, Something In The Air premieres this summer at the Hollywood Fringe Festival.

An original play from students at CalArts, Something In The Air focuses on the lives of eight Asian/Asian-American college students from across the Asian diaspora living in America. They all arrive for spring break at the Denver International Airport, a conspiracy theorist favorite, but are forced to deal with issues within fiction and reality.

Something In The Air is a dark sci-fi "spring break gone wrong" dramedy about identity, culture, stories, dreams, and the reality of living as a young Asian in America today during a period of rising hate crimes against Asians across the country.

The show will have four performances at the Hudson Backstage Theater located at 6539 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90038. Thursday, June 16 through Saturday, June 18 at 8:15 PM PST and a Saturday matinee at 3:15 PM PST. There will also be a ticketed livestream of the Thursday, June 16th show.

Written and directed by CalArts BFA Acting student Chacha Tahng, the play features an entirely pan-Asian cast of CalArts BFA actors including Brian Nai, Chacha Tahng, Ishika Muchhal, Ling Chang, Sanghun Kim, Shireen Heidari, Skylar Shen, and Willington Liu.

Prior to its premiere at Hollywood Fringe, the show had a workshop production at CalArts in May that was a "phenomenal production" and "really funny and really touching" by audience members.

For press information and press comp requests for Something In The Air, contact Ishika Muchhal or visit https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7309. Tickets are available for purchase at https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7309?tab=tickets. More about the show can also be found on the Instagram page https://www.instagram.com/something.intheair/.

Something In The Air

Thursday, June 16 | 8:15 PM (Livestream available)

Friday, June 17 | 8:15 PM

Saturday, June 18 | 3:15 PM

Saturday, June 18 | 8:15 PM

***There will be a ticketed livestream of the Thursday, June 16th performance.

Tickets: $15

https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7309?tab=tickets

Performance Duration: 90 minutes

Ages 14+

Content Warnings: violence, foul language, blood, haze, alcohol/drug use