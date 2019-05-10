SIREN CALL Debuts at The Blank Theatre

What is identity in a world where myths are stronger than we dare think? Siren Call is an original new play written by actress, writer, director Jola Cora, a Swiss Italian and Polish citizen, who moved to Los Angeles almost five years ago. Some parts of the play are directly inspired by what Jola witnessed or experienced in Los Angeles.

Marina decides to leave Los Angeles after her career as an actress failed but not before she can talk to her favorite movie star, Anna, whose new movie is premiering that night. With the help of her high school sweetheart and also failed actor Eric, they enter into Anna's house, thinking she's at her premiere. Anna comes back unexpectedly and Eric ties her down to a chair. A conversation ensues where Anna denies being Anna... Siren Call opens on June 13 as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival 2019 at The Blank Theater - 6500 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038.

Siren Call is a dramedy about identity and oneness, frustrated actors, classism, depression, myths and a quote by Albert Camus. This Hollywood Fringe production is a short stage version of a future feature film and play, looking for producers.

PERFORMANCES:

Friday June 7 2019, 7:00 PM

Thursday June 13 2019, 10:00 PM

Sunday June 16 2019, 5:00 PM

Saturday June 22 2019, 9:30 PM

Friday June 28 2019, 8:30 PM

WHERE: The Blank Theatre- 6500 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038

TICKETS: $10 - http://hff19.org/6102

Running time 30 mins

12+, includes brief nudity

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION TEAM:

Jola Cora (Director/Writer/Anna) started acting at 15 in Warsaw, Poland. Her movie The Night (Noc), which she wrote, directed and starred in, is available on Amazon. Her short film Pandemos was screened at festivals and is available on youtube. She returns to the Hollywood Fringe after The House by the Swamp which she produced, wrote, directed and acted in, in 2015. www.jolacora.com

Annalee Scott (Marina) graduated from Emerson College with a BA in Theater. Since moving to Los Angeles, she has built up a diverse resume of characters working with a number of professional theatre companies and starring in several short independent films. Whether playing a Vampire, Time Traveler, 1920's Bride, or a laundry worker in 1940's England, Annalee has been critically acclaimed for her ability to disappear into the characters she plays.

Paul Louis Harrell (Eric) started in theatre in 1995 in the play A Rehearsal for Death where he booked the first audition he had ever attended. In 2009, he moved to Hollywood. Working mainly in independent film, his greatest achievement is being hired to work on a Czech feature film production for a role spoken completely in the Czech language, which he had to learn.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You