SHE KILLS MONSTERS Brings D&D And Stuff To Geek Out About At The Hollywood Fringe

SuGeVi Productions announces the production of "She Kills Monsters" at the Arena Stage as part of Hollywood Fringe Festival 2019 in June. Written by award-winning playwright Qui Nguyen (Vietgone, Poor Yella Rednecks) and directed by Genny Wilson.

The only way for older sister Agnes (Vivi Thai) to get to know her nerdy sister Tilly (Susannah Snowden-Ifft) is through a game of Dungeons and Dragons. The intensity of the game starts to blur fantasy with reality as Agnes can only survive by questioning everything she knows, both about her sister and about life itself. Re-imagined with Japanese-style sword-fighting, visual soundscapes, and shadow work, this journey of loss and discovery has something for geeks and non-geeks alike. "And there's monsters. Lots of sexy monsters," says first-time executive producer Snowden-Ifft.

What originally started out as a staged reading at Stuart Rogers' Studio turned into a show-with-scripts, led by first-time director Genny Wilson. Selling out the reading encouraged the team to bring a full production to Fringe. Members of the cast have been handing out D&D dice with QR-codes, which take you to the show's website, featuring the playbill and the Kickstarter campaign.

Playing at The Arena Stage

1625 N. Las Palmas Ave.

Preview: Saturday, June 8 at 8:00pm (pwyc)

Opening night: Friday, June 14 at 11:00pm

Saturday, June 22 at 9:00pm

Sunday, June 23 at 9:30pm

Saturday, June 29 at 2:00pm

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased on the Fringe website: https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/5765?tab=tickets





