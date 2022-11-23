SHAMBLES, Immersive Holiday Extravaganza Comes to Actors' Gang

After playing to sold out shows with their recent revival of Ubu the King, The Actors' Gang will present their family friendly holiday show, Shambles, an unbridled concoction of seasonal charm and sassy cunning all rolled up in a cirque-infused panto.

Blurring the lines between audience and performers, this immersive experience drops theater goers into a 60's NASA holiday party complete with alien abductions, ugly Christmas sweaters and free-flowing champagne, as theatergoers meander through curated rooms of wonder.

Cirque du Soleil's Stefan Haves goes full throttle staging a joyful celebration of rollicking comedy, acrobatic beauty, and eccentric song and dance numbers - all propelled by a smoking live band helmed by the sublime musical director, Philip Giffin.

"After the plague, came the renaissance," quipped Shambles creator and director, Stefan Haves. "As a cirque director committed to building community, joy, and connection, the timing could not be more fortuitous to build a huge spectacle of a variety show with Tim Robbins and The Actors' Gang. Shambles is a gift to the city of Los Angeles, a gathering of actors, musicians, and variety artists banding together to lift spirits through comedy and joy."

Family-friendly, inclusive, and irreverent, Shambles is the quintessential LA experience for out of-town guests, holiday office parties, or an Insta-worthy night out with friends and family. Wear your ugliest Christmas sweater and join the Shambles holiday hullabaloo!