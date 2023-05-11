SHAGADELIC: THE ORIGINS OF SLANG WORDS FOR DOING IT Comes to the Hollywood Fringe Festival

SHAGADELIC: THE ORIGINS OF SLANG WORDS FOR DOING IT is Professor Richard Fondler's eagerly awaited follow-up to his critically acclaimed 2022 Edinburgh Fringe comedy "Spanking the Monkey: The Etymology of Onanistic Euphemisms" in which he delivers a lecture on euphemisms for making love around the world. Whether you're shagging in the UK, doing somersaults in France, kicking up the dust in Spain, or boom-booming in Thailand, you will be enlightened and titillated by Professor Fondler's survey of international slang words for getting busy.

"SHAGADELIC: THE ORIGINS OF SLANG WORDS FOR DOING IT" opens on Jun 17, 2023 at The Broadwater Studio 1078 Lillian Way, Los Angeles, CA 90038.

Written and Performed by Michael Blaha

Produced by Fringe Management, LLC

PERFORMANCE DATES:

Saturday, June 17, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21, 11:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 24, 9:00 p.m.

Running Time: 60 minutes - Ages 16+