Ruth Connell Will Lead Readings Of HERETICS For Bespoke Plays 

BESPOKE PLAYS - a Los Angeles based play reading series - announces Ruth Connell (SUPERNATURAL) will lead the first public reading of HERETICS by playwright Ellie Pyle (Sources), on September 25 at 8pm on The Broadwater Mainstage (1076 Lillian Way, Los Angeles, California 90038) and September 26 at 8pm in the Broadwater Blackbox (6322 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038). Tickets can be reserved at: bespoke-plays-heretics.eventbrite.com.

Directed by Thomas Cunningham, the cast in completed by Ryan McCurdy (Pip's Island), Rachael Hip-Flores, Aaron Fili (WESTWORLD), Alan Smyth (BETTER THINGS), Elizabeth Rose, and Phinneas Kiyomura.

HERETICS tells the story of Magali, a noblewoman raised to believe that she carries the Magdalene bloodline, and a sacred duty to pass it on. But in 13th century Languedoc, Cathars see procreation as a sin, the Catholic Church burns those "good Christians" by the hundreds, and Troubadours sing that marriage is no impediment to true love. These are just some of the heresies in this stirring meditation on Truth, and how love and faith can reveal it or become its opposition. Part courtly romance, part spiritual allegory, it is based on meticulous research, but refuses to let history get in the way of a good story.

RUTH CONNELL is a Scottish theatre, television and film actress and producer. She is also a former professional dancer and choreographer. Best known for her recurring role as Rowena in the CW series Supernatural. She was nominated as "Best Leading Actress" in the BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards (2013) for her portrayal of Mrs. Darling and Captain Hook at the Blank Theatre (Los Angeles) in their award-winning production of Peter Pan; The Boy Who Hated Mothers.

BESPOKE PLAYS is a play reading series produced by Christine Boylan and Ellie Pyle, in association with Ryan McCurdy. Our mission is to create opportunities for exchange between Los Angeles and NYC for writers with diverse stories and worldviews with staged readings customized to the goals of the writer and readiness of the play.

For future updates, please follow @BespokePlays on Twitter and Instagram, and @BespokePlaysLA.NYC on Facebook. Bespoke Plays is a sponsored project of Fractured Atlas, a non-profit arts service organization. Contributions are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law and can be made through Fractured Atlas at https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/bespoke-plays.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You