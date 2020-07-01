Russo Bros Discuss NO COUNTRY FOR OLD MEN On Friday's Episode Of 'Pizza Film School'

RUSSO BROS. PIZZA FILM SCHOOL will air this Friday, July 3, at 12PM PT / 3PM ET on IGTV. The weekly show on Instagram TV and YouTube created and hosted by Joe and Anthony Russo (The Russo Brothers) aims to educate and spread some love to favorite classic films, as well as local pizzerias while movie lovers are stuck at home during the pandemic. The Bros will assign a movie for the class every week, and tune in with guests to talk about how different flicks have transformed their relationship to cinema, while enjoying pizza from a local pizzeria.

New this week, the Brothers debut the Russo Brothers Pizza Film School theme song, which was created in collaboration with rapper, KYLE. You can view and download the song here.

The Russo Brothers have assigned the movie No Country For Old Men directed by Joel and Ethan Cohen (available on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and iTunes Movies).

No Country For Old Men Synopsis: While out hunting, Llewelyn Moss (Josh Brolin) finds the grisly aftermath of a drug deal. Though he knows better, he cannot resist the cash left behind and takes it with him. The hunter becomes the hunted when a merciless killer named Chigurh (Javier Bardem) picks up his trail. Also looking for Moss is Sheriff Bell (Tommy Lee Jones), an aging lawman who reflects on a changing world and a dark secret of his own, as he tries to find and protect Moss.

Previous movies discussed on the show include La Haine, Ronin, The Evil Dead, and most recently The Empire Strikes Back featuring Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill. The Russos have been joined on other episodes by film critic Pete Hammond and the screenwriting duo Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely who also serve as Co-Presidents of Story for AGBO. Previous episodes available on YouTube.

