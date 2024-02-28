RusLan Biryukov Will Perform With the Huntington Beach Symphony as Part of Aram Khachaturian's CELLO CONCERTO IN E-MINOR

RusLan Biryukov, Cello Soloist will appear in concert with the Huntington Beach Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Grant Sevdayan in the California Premiere performance of composer Aram Khachaturian’s “Cello Concerto in E-minor” on Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. at the Huntington Beach Central Library Theatre, 7111 Talbert Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA 91648. Here is a sample video link of Cellist RusLan Biryukov playing the Huntington Beach Symphony Orchestra in a prior concert: https://youtu.be/H8GeX2G1Tio

Other repertoire on the program will include: Antonín Leopold Dvořák’s “Symphony No. 9 in E-minor, Op. 95,” subtitled From the New World and Léo Delibes’ Flower Duet from the opera, “Lakmé” with Sopranos, Susan Kinsey Montgomery and Grace Lee.

Presale Tickets for the concert are $28 each for General Admission, $25 each for Seniors and Students, and a four ticket special for $80 which is online available online at https://hbsymphony.org Tickets at the door on the day of the event will be $35 each for General Admission and $28 each for Seniors and Students. For further information, please call 714-274-5524, E-mail info@hbsymphony.org and visit https://hbsymphony.org