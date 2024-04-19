Rose City Center Presents PEACE OF MIND: A FESTIVAL OF SHORT PLAYS BY JEFF LOCKER At The Colony Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rose City Center has announced Peace of Mind: A Festival of Short Plays by Jeff Locker, a benefit event in support of Rose City Center. The evening will celebrate Rose City's 20th anniversary and honor Mental Health Awareness Month.

This collection of short performances promises an evening of thoughtful and entertaining theatre, including a cast featuring Rose City Board President Ron Sequeira and writer/director Jeff Locker (Marvel's Agent Carter, Interior Chinatown), along with Sandi McCree (The Wire, The New Edition Story), George McGrath (Pee-wee's Playhouse, Tracey Takes On), Olivia Stambouliah (Ambulance, The Walking Dead), Eric Gutierrez (On My Block, Freeridge), Gabriel Sousa (NCIS, Night Court), G. Maximilian Zarou (I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, Veep), Frances Brennand Roper (Herotica, We Were Tomorrow), Joanna Kay (Your Honor, Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers), Cara Kluver (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Captain Marvel), Sienna Tso, Coyote Perez, and Steven Frankenfield. Running time will be 90 minutes with no intermission. Recommended for ages 13 and up.

General admission (unassigned seating) is $40. Premium tickets (including a complimentary drink upon arrival and priority seating) are $60, and Premiere VIP tickets (including entrance to the champagne lounge, complimentary drinks, and reserved seating) are $100. Tickets may be obtained at www.sweet-tix.com.

Rose City Center (RCC) is committed to providing a safe and private therapeutic environment to everyone, regardless of their financial status. It is proud to be able to offer its services on a sliding scale. RCC's in-depth approach allows clients and their therapists to determine the length and frequency of treatment. All clinicians receive extensive supervision and training from clinically licensed psychologists, training psychoanalysts, and licensed marriage and family therapists.

The Colony Theatre is located at 555 N. Third Street in Burbank, 91502. All ticket sales are final. Latecomers will be seated at a suitable break in the performance. Onsite free parking is available.