Rooftop Cinema Club Announces Its 2021 Season

Masters of the open-air cinema experience, Rooftop Cinema Club (RCC) is kicking off 2021 in style! As the pandemic continues to reshape LA's entertainment scene, RCC is keeping us entertained in the new year, as they announce their January lineup at The Drive-In at Santa Monica Airport.

RCC's westside location continues to bring the contactless drive-in experience to life in Los Angeles; a hidden gem beneath the stars and nestled next to Bundy Drive. With nearly all screenings sold out through the end of 2020, the January launch is welcome news to Angelenos trying to get their hands on tickets. See the full January line up here.

Looking ahead, RCC has curated a stellar lineup for the new year, spanning across numerous genres and featuring modern releases, classic films, fan favorites, family-friendly flicks and a variety of exciting theme nights and surprises.

Rooftop Cinema Club's 2021 season will kick off Saturday, January 2nd. In lieu of missing the many award-worthy movies that would normally be filling theaters this time of year, RCC is rolling out an entire month of Award Winning Films, full of all-time favorite award-winners and nominees. The lineup features everything from award-winning blockbusters and celebrated animated movies like Ratatouille and Coco, to films with memorable movie scores and outstanding technical effects like Jurassic Park and Back To The Future.

A few other things to expect this season:

Disney Classics: In addition to Award Season favorites, RCC will showcase the Disney Renaissance of animated films from the 80s and 90s. From the awe-inspiring African Serengeti of The Lion King and magical world of Aladdin, to the gorgeous underwater realm of The Little Mermaid and the charming French countryside of Beauty & the Beast, become enchanted again and again by these timeless Disney classics.

Best of the Classics: RCC's celebrating the classics of cinema at The Drive-In! Sing along with Danny and Sandy in Grease, see Audrey Hepburn's iconic turn as Holly Golightly in Breakfast at Tiffany's, experience the dizzying brilliance of Billy Wilder's satirical film noir Sunset Blvd., and revisit the most beloved American film of all-time: Casablanca!

Horror Classics: Last but not least, take a step into terror with horror classics every Saturday. RCC is screening the amusingly horrifying 80s entry into the iconic zombie franchise Return of the Living Dead, John Carpenter's psychological masterpiece The Thing, the one-of-a-kind cult classic Killer Klowns From Outer Space and the slasher film that defined all other slasher films, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre!

Since launching their first U.S. drive-in back in May, RCC has hosted weekly Community Screenings where all ticket proceeds go to charity. To date, RCC has raised more than $50,000 for charities across the five cities where RCC drive-in cinemas are present (LA, Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Tampa), fundraising for a variety of organizations that alleviate hunger, support victims of domestic violence and fight for racial justice.

In January, all LA Community Screening ticket sale proceeds will go to benefit the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. Community Screenings will take place on select Wednesdays at 5:15 p.m., with tickets available for $5 for a vehicle of up to two guests (The Movie Buddy) and $10 for a vehicle of three or more guests (The Movie Squad).

In January, The Drive-In at Santa Monica Airport will remain open Monday through Sunday, with three screenings scheduled most days. Screening times are as follows:

Matinee screening - start time 5:15-5:45 p.m. (family-focused film)

Prime screening - start time 7:45-8:30 p.m.

Late screening - start time 10:30-11:30 p.m.

Tickets range from $32-48 per vehicle and are priced based on occupancy and day of week. Children 8 years old and under do not count as vehicle occupants. Parking spots are first-come-first-serve and will be assigned by ushers upon arrival. Total capacity for each screening is 200 cars.

For a last-minute stocking-stuffer, give the gift of great film and a safe night out with a gift voucher: https://rooftopcinemaclub.com/gift-voucher/

RCC offers food and beverage on site, with contactless order and pickup. Classic cinema concessions will be available, as well as menu items from local restaurant The Cloverfield. Please note that due to current LA health guidelines, RCC is unable to serve hot popcorn, but a gourmet pre-popped option is available. See the full concessions menu here.

RCC's number one priority is their guests' and team's safety and wellbeing, which is why The Drive-In is entirely contactless. All ticket and concession purchases are made online. Vehicles will be parked 10 feet apart. Sanitation solutions will be available on site, and team members will wear masks and routinely change gloves.

Masks are required if guests exit their vehicle for any reason, including going to the restroom or picking up concessions. Guests must bring their own masks. Guests must practice social distancing at all times when in the proximity of people outside your party. Please contact us for RCC's full COVID-19 rules & regulations.

All ages are welcome to The Drive-In, however, RCC encourages guests to check the rating of the film prior to purchasing tickets.

Tickets went on sale today (December 16th) on http://rooftopcinemaclub.com/santamonica - parking is limited, and screenings are likely to sell out fast.

Schedule - Please find the complete list of movie titles & the full Drive-In at Santa Monica Airport January schedule here.