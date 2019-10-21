Rockwell table and stage with Cherry Poppins present THE HAUNTING OF HOE HOUSE a parody musical theatre burlesque Thursdays October 24th and October 31st at 8pm.

Cast for this Halloween twist on the popular franchise includes Garrett Clayton (Teen Beach Movie, King Cobra, Hairspray Live) Lindsay Heather Pearce (Glee, Recovery Road, For the Record) and Sterling Sulieman (Pretty Little Liars, Station 19, Still Star-Crossed). Additional cast KC Lindley, Michael Shaw Fisher, Rebecca Reaney, Alli Miller, Katie Powers, Garrett Marshall, Sarah Wines, Lauren Avon and Meredith Lim

Created and Directed by Alli Miller, Sarah Haworth Hodges and Chadd Michael McMillan, Choreography Cherry Poppins, Musical Director Sandy Chao Wang , Costumes Madeleine Heil and Chadd Michael McMillan, Lighting Design Joey Guthman, and Sound Zachary Stauffer

Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased at Rockwell-la.com





