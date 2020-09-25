Robin Riker And David Dean Bottrell Host Free Career Webinar For Actors

The webinar will take place on October 7, 2020 at 11am PST/2pm EST.

Veteran, award-winning actors and authors Robin Riker and David Dean Bottrell will team up for a free webinar, October 7, 2020 at 11am PST/2pm EST, to chat about how actors and other creatives can get back to business this fall amid Covid-era considerations and plan for a proactive and productive 2021.

Topics will include: Seeking the right representation, The formula for happiness between jobs and auditions, The art of networking, Creating content, Mastering self-taping and many more topics to help actors and artists take charge of their career during these unprecedented times. Registration at: https://buff.ly/35MzJP5.

The Zoom webinar, which will be moderated by screenwriter and L.A. Times film reviewer Gary Goldstein, will last 90 minutes and include ample opportunity for direct questions to Riker and Bottrell from registered viewers.

On the acting front, Riker has nearly 100 credits in TV (such series as "Brothers," "Get a Life," and "The Bold and the Beautiful;" telefilms including "Holly's Holiday," "This Magic Moment" and "Psycho Granny") and feature films ("Alligator," "The Wedding Party"), has appeared in countless stage productions and authored the 2013 book "A Survivor's Guide to Hollywood: How to Play the Game...Without Losing Your Soul."

Bottrell is familiar to TV viewers as the creepy Lincoln Meyer on "Boston Legal," and from appearances on such series as "Mad Men," "Longmire," "Modern Family" and "Rectify." Along with many stage roles, including the acclaimed "David Dean Bottrell Makes Love: A One-Man Show," he wrote the 2019 book "Working Actor: Breaking In, Making a Living, and Making a Life in the Fabulous Trenches of Hollywood."

Goldstein has written many telefilms (including "The Wish List" and "Hitched for the Holidays") and features ("If You Only Knew," "Politics of Love," "Mr. 365"), as well as numerous stage plays. A freelance film reviewer and entertainment feature writer for the Los Angeles Times, he recently completed his first novel, "It's Me, Are You There?"

