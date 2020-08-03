Robey Presents AN EVENING OF CONVERSATION, August 14

The Robey Theatre Company presents the next in its series of monthly events via Zoom, An Evening Conversation, with discussion by a panel of artists on several topics.

You'll also have the opportunity to get your questions answered by the panelists. The topics of focus include: the current and future state of the theatre; Covid-19 and its impact on the performing arts (including, for example, the emergence of events on Zoom and other online platforms); and the response of the arts to the ongoing global movement for racial justice.

An Evening Conversation will take place on Zoom on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. PDT. The early evening start time enables audience members from both coasts and throughout the United States to attend the event.

Millena Gay returns this month to moderate. A board member and Special Events Coordinator of The Robey Theatre Company, she is a talk show host and actor, and had recurring roles on daytime dramas The Young and the Restless and All My Children and on the series Played by Fame (BET).

Her panelists include:

Peter Kwong, who has performed at Los Angeles Theatre Center, Colony Theatre, Company of Angels, Taper Too, and venues throughout the city. He served as Chairman of the Actors Equity Association Committee on Racial Equality and has amassed over 100 film and TV credits (Big Trouble in Little China, The Golden Child, My Wife and Kids, Curb Your Enthusiasm);

Tiffany Coty, a triple-threat performer familiar to audiences of The Robey Theatre Company for her major roles in Birdland Blue and The Magnificent Dunbar Hotel;

Julio Hanson, Ed.D. Dr. Hanson is an educator and actor who appeared as Paul Laurence Dunbar in The Magnificent Dunbar Hotel. He was also a series regular in RPM Miami (Telemundo).

TO REGISTER FOR THIS EVENT: RSVP to Office@RobeyTheatreCompany.org After you have submitted your RSVP, you will be sent the exclusive Zoom link. Registration will be limited, so please reserve early to avoid disappointment.

The event will be recorded and available for viewing on The Robey Theatre Company's YouTube Channel starting Friday, August 21.

The Robey Theatre Company is a non-profit organization founded 26 years ago by Danny Glover and Ben Guillory. The company is named after actor, activist and humanitarian Paul Robeson. Its emphasis is on telling stories of the global Black diaspora.

This event is free. Donations, however, are accepted and can be given at http://robeytheatrecompany.org, where you'll find more information about The Robey Theatre Company.

