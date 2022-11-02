Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Robert Bannon to Return to Feinstein's At Vitello's With REWIND in November

The evening features appearances by Special Guests Grammy Nominee Jane Monheit, and Broadway Star Domonique Paton as well.

Los Angeles News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 02, 2022  

Robert Bannon to Return to Feinstein's At Vitello's With REWIND in November

SNL Performer, Recording Artist, and host of "The Roundtable," Robert Bannon will return to Feinstein's At Vitello's in Studio City, CA. to perform his "Rewind" concert on November 10th, 2002. The show comes direct from NYC where it was performed to sold out crowds and recorded for a live album.

This exclusive one night only event will be music directed by Matt Gould. (Lempicka, Witness Uganda) It features appearances by Special Guests Grammy Nominee Jane Monheit, and Broadway Star Domonique Paton as well.

"Rewind" is a musical journey, with stories that will give you a first hand look at Robert's story of being a Irish Italian child from Jersey to a Juilliard trained performer, leaving music to become a teacher, his journey back, and all the fun and funny moments along the way. Not only will you get to know Robert in a way you never knew, but you may just learn about yourself as well!

This show features music from his #1 Amazon A/C Album "Unfinished Business" such as his cover of "From A Distance" (75k+ Views on YouTube) and the Matt Gould/Griffin Matthews composed anthem "I Think He Knew," (65k+ Views on YouTube) to the Muppets, Elton, Whitney, TV theme songs, and more.

When Robert is not performing he is the host of "The Roundtable" interviewing stars like Heather Headley, Lea Salonga, Chita Rivera, Chazz Palmintieri, and more. In his spare time, he is a 5th grade teacher in Hudson County, NJ

Performance Details:

Robert Bannon "Rewind"

Feinsteins At Vitellos

November 10th,, 2022 @ 8pm

For Tickets & Info - https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2207054®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.feinsteinsatvitellos.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




CASA 0101 Theater In Partnership With El Centro Del Pueblo Present The World Premiere Of R Photo
CASA 0101 Theater In Partnership With El Centro Del Pueblo Present The World Premiere Of REMEMBERING BOYLE HEIGHTS: PART 2
 The prolific playwright Josefina López, now celebrating the 20th Anniversary of her Sundance Film Festival award-winning film, Real Women Have Curves, based on her groundbreaking play of the same name, will be expanding her creative palette with her latest collaborative work.
LBCS Presents CONSIDERING MATTHEW SHEPARD Photo
LBCS Presents CONSIDERING MATTHEW SHEPARD
The Long Beach Camerata Singers continue their 57th season on Sunday November 13, 2022 with a special performance of the iconic contemporary oratorio, “Considering Matthew Shepard.”  This performance continues the conversation started in October with Peace Project 6: Community, which featured works by LGBTQ composers, arrangers and lyricists. 
The Actors Gang Extends UBU THE KING Through Early December Photo
The Actors' Gang Extends UBU THE KING Through Early December
The Actors’ Gang has extended its fortieth anniversary production of Ubu the King through December 3.  Ubu is a revival of the obscenely funny, deeply offensive, and utterly deranged play that started it all for this now storied theatre company.
Musical Theatre West to Present Rodgers + Hammersteins CINDERELLA in December Photo
Musical Theatre West to Present Rodgers + Hammerstein's CINDERELLA in December
History’s most famous fairytale will make its Musical Theatre West debut with a magical modern twist this December! Long Beach’s premier theater company is excited to announce its final show of the season, Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella, will premiere for select nights December 2 - 18, 2022.

More Hot Stories For You


CASA 0101 Theater In Partnership With El Centro Del Pueblo Present The World Premiere Of REMEMBERING BOYLE HEIGHTS: PART 2CASA 0101 Theater In Partnership With El Centro Del Pueblo Present The World Premiere Of REMEMBERING BOYLE HEIGHTS: PART 2
November 2, 2022

 The prolific playwright Josefina López, now celebrating the 20th Anniversary of her Sundance Film Festival award-winning film, Real Women Have Curves, based on her groundbreaking play of the same name, will be expanding her creative palette with her latest collaborative work.
MUSE/IQUE Announces 1.4MM Grant From The Perenchio FoundationMUSE/IQUE Announces 1.4MM Grant From The Perenchio Foundation
November 2, 2022

The Perenchio Foundation has awarded its Multi-Year Operating Support Grant to Pasadena-based MUSE/IQUE.  The grant is designed to provide operating support  -- $1,440,000 total -- over a three-year period. 
LBCS Presents CONSIDERING MATTHEW SHEPARDLBCS Presents CONSIDERING MATTHEW SHEPARD
November 2, 2022

The Long Beach Camerata Singers continue their 57th season on Sunday November 13, 2022 with a special performance of the iconic contemporary oratorio, “Considering Matthew Shepard.”  This performance continues the conversation started in October with Peace Project 6: Community, which featured works by LGBTQ composers, arrangers and lyricists. 
The Actors' Gang Extends UBU THE KING Through Early DecemberThe Actors' Gang Extends UBU THE KING Through Early December
November 1, 2022

The Actors’ Gang has extended its fortieth anniversary production of Ubu the King through December 3.  Ubu is a revival of the obscenely funny, deeply offensive, and utterly deranged play that started it all for this now storied theatre company.
Musical Theatre West to Present Rodgers + Hammerstein's CINDERELLA in DecemberMusical Theatre West to Present Rodgers + Hammerstein's CINDERELLA in December
November 1, 2022

History’s most famous fairytale will make its Musical Theatre West debut with a magical modern twist this December! Long Beach’s premier theater company is excited to announce its final show of the season, Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella, will premiere for select nights December 2 - 18, 2022.