Robert Bannon to Return to Feinstein's At Vitello's With REWIND in November

SNL Performer, Recording Artist, and host of "The Roundtable," Robert Bannon will return to Feinstein's At Vitello's in Studio City, CA. to perform his "Rewind" concert on November 10th, 2002. The show comes direct from NYC where it was performed to sold out crowds and recorded for a live album.

This exclusive one night only event will be music directed by Matt Gould. (Lempicka, Witness Uganda) It features appearances by Special Guests Grammy Nominee Jane Monheit, and Broadway Star Domonique Paton as well.

"Rewind" is a musical journey, with stories that will give you a first hand look at Robert's story of being a Irish Italian child from Jersey to a Juilliard trained performer, leaving music to become a teacher, his journey back, and all the fun and funny moments along the way. Not only will you get to know Robert in a way you never knew, but you may just learn about yourself as well!

This show features music from his #1 Amazon A/C Album "Unfinished Business" such as his cover of "From A Distance" (75k+ Views on YouTube) and the Matt Gould/Griffin Matthews composed anthem "I Think He Knew," (65k+ Views on YouTube) to the Muppets, Elton, Whitney, TV theme songs, and more.

When Robert is not performing he is the host of "The Roundtable" interviewing stars like Heather Headley, Lea Salonga, Chita Rivera, Chazz Palmintieri, and more. In his spare time, he is a 5th grade teacher in Hudson County, NJ

Performance Details:

Robert Bannon "Rewind"

Feinsteins At Vitellos

November 10th,, 2022 @ 8pm

For Tickets & Info - https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2207054®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.feinsteinsatvitellos.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1