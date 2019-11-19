Robbie Fairchild Comes to Santa Monica With Free Public Screening Of IN THIS LIFE

The Broad Stage at SMC's Performing Art Center will host a free public Film Screening with accompanying discussion with renowned Dancer Robbie Fairchild, whose award-winning short film In This Life depicts the five stages of grief through the artistic medium of dance. The screening is planned for Wednesday, November 20th at 7:30 p.m. with a Q and A immediately following the 11 minute film.

Robbie choreographed and stars in the short film directed by Bat-Sheva Guez. She will join Robbie for the Q and A. Bat-Sheva "weaves dance, magic, and experimental techniques into visually compelling, character-driven stories." Bat-Sheva has directed over a dozen short films and screened in festivals worldwide.

Her film, In This Life , (starring, co-written, and co-produced with Robbie Fairchild) won "BEST EXPERIMENTAL FILM" at the Brooklyn Film Festival and "BEST MUSICAL" at the Rhode Island Int'l Film Festival, and played to a sold out theater at Lincoln Center's Dance on Camera Festival.

A trailer of In This Life is available to view here: https://vimeo.com/300874738

Often considered one of the all-time great dancers, a former principal dancer with the New York City Ballet, and currently featured in the film version of Cats, Robbie has been a guest teacher for Westside Ballet of Santa Monica over the years, sharing a strong affiliation with the Balanchine legacy with Westside's origin story and continued standards of training. Westside Ballet's co-founder Yvonne Mounsey, who danced professionally with George Balanchine, is one of his original New York City Ballet's prima ballerinas. Robbie has been an inspiration for many of the aspiring young dancers at Westside Ballet, especially since he and Travis Wall led the #boysdancetoo movement that sprung from Lara Spencer's remarks about boys ballet on GMA in August.

Robbie will continue inspiring young dancers at two invite-only Master Classes for the SMC Dance Department and one at Westside Ballet for their advanced pre-professional dancers the same day.

A private reception will be held for donors and press by invite only prior to the screening, TBA.





