Road Theatre Company Presents the World Premiere Of SCINTILLA

THE ROAD THEATRE COMPANY and Taylor Gilbert, Founder/Artistic Director together with Sam Anderson, Artistic Director, present the third show of the Road's 2019-2020 season, the world premiere of SCINTILLA, written by Alessandro Camon (Time Alone) and directed by Ann Hearn Tobolowsky (Through the Eye of A Needle).

SCINTILLA will preview on Tuesday, April 21; Wednesday, April 22 & Thursday, April 23 at 8pm; will open on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 8pm and run through Sunday, June 14 at the Road Theatre on Magnolia, located in The NoHo Senior Arts Colony, 10747 Magnolia Blvd. in North Hollywood.

Michael and Nora travel to visit his mother Marianne, a reclusive artist who lives at the edge of the woods in California's Wine Country. As a raging wildfire approaches, Michael must deal with Marianne's stubborn refusal to leave, and the arrival of two unexpected visitors. The rising tension exposes a complicated family history erupting into a larger question about our very survival on this planet.

The cast of SCINTILLA will feature: Taylor Gilbert as "Marianne," Kris Frost as "Michael," Jacqueline Misaye as "Nora," David Gianopoulos as "Stanley" and Michael Uribes as "Roberto."

The Design Team for SCINTILLA is as follows: Scenic Design by David Mauer; Lighting Design by Derrick McDaniel; Projection Design by Nicholas Santiago; Videography by Chuck McCollum; Sound Design by Chris Moscatiello; Costume Design by Michayla Vantreek; Properties Design by Laurie Bernhard. The Production Stage Manager is Maurie Gonzalez. SCINTILLA is produced by Tracey Silver, Laurie Bernhard, Danna Hyams & Suzanne Warren.

Ticket prices are $34; Students and Seniors are $15.00; Previews are $15.00. Sunday Performances are Pay-What-You-Can. Special group rates available for parties of 8 or more. For tickets, please call 818-761-8838 or visit www.RoadTheatre.org to purchase tickets online or to view complete schedule.







