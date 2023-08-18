Road Theatre Company Presents The World Premiere Of BISEXUAL SADNESS By India Kotis

THE ROAD THEATRE COMPANY and Taylor Gilbert, Founder/Artistic Director together with Sam Anderson, Artistic Director, announce the first show of its 2023-2024season, the world premiere of BISEXUAL SADNESS, written by India Kotis and directed by Carlyle King.

BISEXUAL SADNESS will preview Saturday, September 23 at 8pm; Sunday, September 24 at 2pm; Tuesday, September 26 & Wednesday, September 27 at 8pm. BISEXUAL SADNESS is double cast with the “Edna St. Vincent Millay” cast opening on Thursday, September 28 at 8pm & the “Roxane Gay” cast opening on Saturday, September 30 at 8pm. BISEXUAL SADNESS will perform through Sunday, November 5 at the Road Theatre, located in The NoHo Senior Arts Colony, 10747 Magnolia Blvd. in North Hollywood.

Additionally, there will be a special enhanced staged reading of BISEXUAL SADNESS co-presented with the Los Angeles LGBT Center which will perform one night only, Sunday, September 10 at 7pm at the Los Angeles LGBT Center's Renberg Theatre at the Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center, 1125 N. McCadden Place in Hollywood.

BISEXUAL SADNESS is about just that. Faye used to be with Genevieve. Now she's getting married to Alex, and though she really truly loves him, she's starting to have questions about what it means for the rest of her life. How will she be viewed by the queer communities that have always been her home. BISEXUAL SADNESS is about that specific loneliness of being a bisexual woman in love with a man, staring down the barrel of a lifetime of feeling that way. BISEXUAL SADNESS explores love, commitment, the security blanket of identity, and the inconvenience of fluidity. Is it BS? Or is it...Bisexual Sadness?

BISEXUAL SADNESS is double cast. The “Edna St. Vincent Millay” cast will feature: Tiffany Wolff as “Faye,” Alaska Jackson as “Genevieve,” Brian Graves as “Alex,” Karrie King as “Miranda,”, Gloria Ines as “Naomi,” and Andrea Flowers as “Lillian.” The “Roxane Gay” cast will feature: Liz Fenning as “Faye,” Bex Taylor-Klaus as “Genevieve, Philip Smithey as “Alex,” Amy Tolsky as “Miranda,” Naomi Rubin as “Naomi,” and Samira Beija as “Lillian.”

The Design Team for BISEXUAL SADNESS is as follows: Scenic Design by Katrina Coulourides; Lighting Design by Derrick McDaniel; Sound Design by Christopher Moscatiello; Projection Design by Ben Rock; Props Design by Scottie Nevil; Costume Design by Jenna Bergstraesser. The Production Stage Manager is Maurie Gonzalez. BISEXUAL SADNESS is produced by Danna Hyams, Barbara Mulller Wittman and Ray Paolantonio.

Performances are Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays at 8pm; Sundays at 2pm. Check the Road Theatre Company website at Click Here for the dates each cast performs.

Ticket prices are $39; Students and Seniors are $15.00; Previews are $15.00. Sunday Performances are Pay-What-You-Can. Special group rates available for parties of 8 or more.

For tickets, please call 818-761-8838 or visit Click Here to purchase tickets online or to view complete schedule.

