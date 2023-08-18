Road Theatre Company Presents The World Premiere Of BISEXUAL SADNESS By India Kotis

There will be a special enhanced staged reading of BISEXUAL SADNESS co-presented with the Los Angeles LGBT Center which will perform one night only.

By: Aug. 18, 2023

POPULAR

HAMILTON Goes Digital With A Revolutionary Roblox Experience Photo 1 HAMILTON Goes Digital With A Revolutionary Roblox Experience
FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule Photo 2 FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule
Review: LES MISERABLES at Hollywood Pantages Theatre Photo 3 Review: LES MISERABLES at Hollywood Pantages Theatre
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles Photo 4 Video: Go Inside Opening Night of PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles

Road Theatre Company Presents The World Premiere Of BISEXUAL SADNESS By India Kotis

Road Theatre Company Presents The World Premiere Of BISEXUAL SADNESS By India Kotis

THE ROAD THEATRE COMPANY and Taylor Gilbert, Founder/Artistic Director together with Sam Anderson, Artistic Director, announce the first show of its 2023-2024season, the world premiere of BISEXUAL SADNESS, written by India Kotis and directed by Carlyle King. 

 BISEXUAL SADNESS will preview Saturday, September 23 at 8pm; Sunday, September 24 at 2pm; Tuesday, September 26 & Wednesday, September 27 at 8pm. BISEXUAL SADNESS is double cast with the “Edna St. Vincent Millay” cast opening on Thursday, September 28 at 8pm & the “Roxane Gay” cast opening on Saturday, September 30 at 8pm. BISEXUAL SADNESS will perform through Sunday, November 5 at the Road Theatre, located in The NoHo Senior Arts Colony, 10747 Magnolia Blvd. in North Hollywood.  

Additionally, there will be a special enhanced staged reading of BISEXUAL SADNESS co-presented with the Los Angeles LGBT Center which will perform one night only, Sunday, September 10 at 7pm at the Los Angeles LGBT Center's Renberg Theatre at the Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center, 1125 N. McCadden Place in Hollywood.                                                                                                                                                            

BISEXUAL SADNESS is about just that. Faye used to be with Genevieve. Now she's getting married to Alex, and though she really truly loves him, she's starting to have questions about what it means for the rest of her life.  How will she be viewed by the queer communities that have always been her home.  BISEXUAL SADNESS is about that specific loneliness of being a bisexual woman in love with a man, staring down the barrel of a lifetime of feeling that way. BISEXUAL SADNESS explores love, commitment, the security blanket of identity, and the inconvenience of fluidity. Is it BS? Or is it...Bisexual Sadness?

 

 

BISEXUAL SADNESS is double cast. The “Edna St. Vincent Millay” cast will feature: Tiffany Wolff as “Faye,” Alaska Jackson as “Genevieve,” Brian Graves as “Alex,” Karrie King as “Miranda,”, Gloria Ines as “Naomi,” and Andrea Flowers as “Lillian.”  The “Roxane Gay” cast will feature: Liz Fenning as “Faye,” Bex Taylor-Klaus as “Genevieve, Philip Smithey as “Alex,” Amy Tolsky as “Miranda,” Naomi Rubin as “Naomi,” and Samira Beija as “Lillian.”

 

The Design Team for BISEXUAL SADNESS is as follows: Scenic Design by Katrina Coulourides; Lighting Design by Derrick McDaniel; Sound Design by Christopher Moscatiello; Projection Design by Ben Rock; Props Design by Scottie Nevil; Costume Design by Jenna Bergstraesser. The Production Stage Manager is Maurie Gonzalez. BISEXUAL SADNESS is produced by Danna Hyams, Barbara Mulller Wittman and Ray Paolantonio.

 

BISEXUAL SADNESS will preview Saturday, September 23 at 8pm; Sunday, September 24 at 2pm; Tuesday, September 26 & Wednesday, September 27 at 8pm; is double cast with the “Edna St. Vincent Millay” cast opening on Thursday, September 28 at 8pm; the “Roxane Gay” cast opening night is on Saturday, September 30 at 8pm.  BISEXUAL SADNESS will run through Sunday, November 5 at the Road Theatre, located in The NoHo Senior Arts Colony, 10747 Magnolia Blvd. in North Hollywood.   

 

Performances are Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays at 8pm; Sundays at 2pm.  Check the Road Theatre Company website at Click Here for the dates each cast performs.

 

Ticket prices are $39; Students and Seniors are $15.00; Previews are $15.00.  Sunday Performances are Pay-What-You-Can.  Special group rates available for parties of 8 or more.  

 

For tickets, please call 818-761-8838 or visit Click Here to purchase tickets online or to view complete schedule.  

 

Additionally, there will be a special enhanced staged reading of BISEXUAL SADNESS co-presented with the Los Angeles LGBT Center at the Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center's Renberg Theatre on Sunday, September 10 at 7pm.  Tickets for this staged reading are $15 - $20 and available at roadtheatre.org or at the following link: bit.ly/bisexualsadness




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
A Place Called Home Announces 3rd Annual EL CENTRO DEL SUR LATINX THEATER FESTIVAL: TU HOG Photo
A Place Called Home Announces 3rd Annual EL CENTRO DEL SUR LATINX THEATER FESTIVAL: TU HOGAR

A Place Called Home (APCH), the transformative youth development and community center serving South Central Los Angeles, currently celebrating their 30th anniversary, has announced the return of its 3rd annual El Centro Del Sur Latinx Theater Festival: Tu Hogar plus FREE Community Block Party in honor of Latinx Heritage Month.

2
HOW ITS GON BE to Have West Coast premiere at Echo Theater Company Photo
HOW IT'S GON' BE to Have West Coast premiere at Echo Theater Company

Discover the West Coast premiere of the lyrical play 'How It's Gon' Be' at Echo Theater Company. Get all the details about this captivating production running for a limited time. Experience the powerful storytelling and emotional performances in this must-see show.

3
THE REAL BLACK SWANN Comes to Celebration Theatre Photo
THE REAL BLACK SWANN Comes to Celebration Theatre

Celebration Theatre and the Los Angeles LGBT Center present the Los Angeles premiere of the award-winning THE REAL BLACK SWANN: Confessions of America’s First Black Drag Queen, written and performed by Les Kurkendaal-Barrett, directed by Tom Trudgeon, withcultural consultation by Brittney S. Wheeler. 

4
Crimson Square Theatre Company Presents AN INFINITE ACHE By David Schulner At Beverly Hill Photo
Crimson Square Theatre Company Presents AN INFINITE ACHE By David Schulner At Beverly Hills Playhouse

AN INFINITE ACHE by playwright David Schulner, takes to heart the adage that drama is life omitting the dull parts. An ingenious, sincere romantic comedy presented by Crimson Square Theatre Company, directed by Mia Christou and is the next production in their 2023 Season at the Beverly Hills Playhouse. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Ari'el Stachel Talks OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkeley Rep Video Video: Ari'el Stachel Talks OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkeley Rep
The Company of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Meets the Press! Video
The Company of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Meets the Press!
Full Creative Team Announced For BOOP! THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Tickets Now On Sale Video
Full Creative Team Announced For BOOP! THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Tickets Now On Sale
Meet The Stars of The New PETER PAN National Tour Video
Meet The Stars of The New PETER PAN National Tour
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-9/16)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# KINKY BOOTS
James R. Armstrong Theatre (8/05-8/19)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Barnsdall Gallery Theatre (9/01-9/10)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Red Suitcase
The Broadwater Theatre Mainstage (8/10-9/03)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brisk Festival L.A. III
Morgan-Wixson Theater (8/05-9/03)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Catalina Jazz Club
Catalina Jazz Club (1/12-8/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# El Centro De Sur Latinx Theater Festival: Tu Hogar
A Place Called Home Bridge Theater (9/14-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nice Work If You Can Get It
Coachella Valley Repertory (4/10-4/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Arsenic and Old Lace
Canyon Theatre Guild (7/29-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Right Is Ours!
Sierra Madre Playhouse (9/08-10/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You